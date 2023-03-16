The Turkmen side participated in the meeting of the OTS Foreign Ministers Council

16/03/2023

On March 16, 2023, Ankara hosted an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

At the meeting, held on the eve of the extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, the main directions of the Organization's activities were considered. Special attention was paid to the implementation of joint efforts of the Member and Observer States of the Organization in order to quickly overcome the consequences of devastating earthquakes in the Republic of Türkiye and counteract natural disasters, including the development of common approaches to managing emergencies in the OTS region.

In course of the session, issues related to the agenda of the meeting of the Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, including draft documents planned for signing within the framework of the Summit, were also discussed.