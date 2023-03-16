Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,228 in the last 365 days.

The Turkmen side participated in the meeting of the OTS Foreign Ministers Council

The Turkmen side participated in the meeting of the OTS Foreign Ministers Council

16/03/2023

33

On March 16, 2023, Ankara hosted an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

At the meeting, held on the eve of the extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, the main directions of the Organization's activities were considered. Special attention was paid to the implementation of joint efforts of the Member and Observer States of the Organization in order to quickly overcome the consequences of devastating earthquakes in the Republic of Türkiye and counteract natural disasters, including the development of common approaches to managing emergencies in the OTS region.

In course of the session, issues related to the agenda of the meeting of the Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, including draft documents planned for signing within the framework of the Summit, were also discussed.

You just read:

The Turkmen side participated in the meeting of the OTS Foreign Ministers Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more