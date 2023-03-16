Journey's NIL Partnership with Basketball Player Isaiah Stevens
Journey Payroll & HR is excited to announce our newest NIL partnership with up-and-coming basketball player Isaiah Stevens.
Isaiah is a Senior at Colorado State University, studying Communications, and is the starting point guard on the men's basketball team. Isaiah's dedication on the court has driven him to become a four-time All-Mountain West honoree who now holds the new Colorado State record for assists, surpassing Ryan Yoder's previous record set in 1990/94 during Yoder's college career. When Isaiah is not beating the game by the buzzer or breaking school records, he can be found on the court coaching 2nd and 3rd-grade kids. Community is as important to Isaiah as it is to Journey. We are honored to have Isaiah be part of the 'Jimbo' family shedding light onto teamwork, learning to coach others, and assisting in creative ideas and new communication approaches.
Founder and CEO of Journey, Kevin Welch, is thrilled to share this new collaboration stating, “Isaiah is an inspiration. We are so excited to have his heart and hard work complement the mission of Journey Payroll & HR! What we do is important, but whom we do it with is what makes the difference in our culture; I could not think of a better candidate to fill this spot. Isaiah’s large presence will make a significant impact on our team in the long run!”
Isaiah radiates community and teamwork, and we are lucky to be part of it. Isaiah and Journey will continue to grow while providing great experiences for bright young minds that pave our future.
