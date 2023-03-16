A New wearable product for Dog Lovers and Dog Walkers Launches Today

The Dog Pouch(tm) is a wearable hands-free kit with everything needed for an enjoyable dog walk.

Reservations are now open for The Dog Pouch (TM), a new wearable all-in-one dog walking kit, before a Spring Kickstarter campaign planned for later this Spring

I was tired of carrying dog poop in my hands. I invented The Dog Pouch to be the ultimate solution to that problem with odor-free waste storage and added all the features dog walkers could want.” — Chad Richardson, inventor and CEO Lawton Lighthouse