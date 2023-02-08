Lawton Lighthouse Chooses Pet-Related Charity Partners for Sales of The Dog Pouch
5% of profits from The Dog Pouch to go to K9s for Warriors and The Animal Human Society
Through our Indiegogo Campaign and by donating 5% of profits from The Dog Pouch, we can make a significant impact for veterans and for pets through K9s for Warriors and the Animal Humane Society.”SIOUX CITY, IOWA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawton Lighthouse (www.lawtonlighthouse.com) announced today that it will donate 5% of profits from sales of its new product, The Dog Pouch, to K9s for Warriors (K9sforwarriors.org) and The Animal Humane Society (animalhumanesociety.org).
— CEO Chad Richardson
Entrepreneur, inventor, and dog lover Chad Richardson says his team is 100 percent behind the donations to charities that benefit both dogs and their owners. “We know there is a huge need for emotional support service dogs by veterans and we are also committed to supporting the Animal Humane Society, on both a local and national level. With our upcoming Indiegogo Campaign and product sales, we have an opportunity to make a significant impact by designating 5% toward these charities,” said Richardson, CEO of Lawton Lighthouse.
The Dog Pouch is a new, fashionable and customizable dog pouch kit to make dog walking more enjoyable and convenient with 8-in-1 functionality. The Dog Pouch kit includes the option to personalize colors and even names for pets and owners. It will launch to the market later in February.
Starting with a simple idea, the multi-feature product grew out of the 3D printing capabilities of Sioux City Plastics and Textiles, a 3D printing firm that is part of Lawton Lighthouse.
Says Richardson, “I’ve always loved dogs and I realized we could make a product that removed the hassle factor while amping up the style factor when taking your dog for a walk. Customization is now cost-effective because of our expanded 3D printing capabilities.”
Harley – the company mascot
Richardson grew up with dogs just 20 miles from his grandparents’ farm in Kingsley, Iowa. The inspiration for The Dog Pouch is Harley, a tough-love yorkie-poo who wears his motorcycle gear and clothing with pride.
Harley’s owners just snap on their Dog Pouch with Harley’s go-to-treats, poop bag, and a water bottle in one of several vibrant colors.
“Harley is very social, as long as everyone knows he’s top dog,” says Dog Pouch inventor Richardson. “We don’t want any excuses not to take him along for the ride. When we head out the door, we just grab The Dog Pouch and know that everything’s right there; all we have to do is zip up Harley’s jacket. Even Harley’s not that smart.”
To see more information and images of The Dog Pouch and component products, go to www.lawtonlighthouse.com or follow us on Instagram @TheDogPouch or https://www.facebook.com/thedogpouch
About K9s for Warriors
K9s for Warriors is the largest provider and trainer of service dogs for veterans and provides companion animals for veterans suffering from PTSDA and other emotional trauma. The Animal Humane Society and its local chapters work to prevent animal cruelty in all of its forms, and to provide adoption and care for animals in crisis.
About Lawton Lighthouse
Lawton Lighthouse is a multi-product company dedicated to design, development and market launch of innovative consumer products manufactured in the U.S. The Dog Pouch will be one of its first products to market outside of its 3D Printing products produced by Sioux City Plastics and Textiles. The company is privately owned, investor supported and based in Lawton, Iowa with branch locations in Arkansas and St. Louis Missouri.
