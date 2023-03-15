The Dog Pouch (TM) to Launch with Kickstarter Campaign - 40% Discount for first 100 Reservations
Lawton Lighthouse will support pet charities with a match of reservation fees
We designed The Dog Pouch(TM) to be the ultimate all-in-one hands-free kit for walking your dog”SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawton Lighthouse announced today that it is launching a Kickstarter campaign for the market introduction of its unique product, The Dog Pouch™. Early reservations are now open with a 40% discount to those who register as early adopters or VIPsPs, for the product. Early reservations cost only $1.00, and the company will make a match of each dollar for donations to its pet charity partners.
— Chad Richardson, Lawton Lighthouse CEO
Registrations are available at https://get.thedogpouchusa.com/.
Early adopters who register will also be invited to join a VIP, invitation-only Facebook group to network with other dedicated dog owners to access early offers of new product features and discounts on future pet-related products.
The Dog Pouch is a new, innovative hands-free product designed to improve dog walks for owners and their pets. It provides a better, more convenient experience with a kit containing everything dog owners need in one wearable, comfortable, and compact product. Kits can be customized by color, including choosing different colors for each component. The full Dog Pouch kit includes an adjustable one-inch woven belt with attachable primary components, including a container for easy access to dog poop bags and poop storage, air vents to manage odors, a dog treat container, a mobile phone holder, a water bottle holder, a carabiner for the dog’s leash, and a removable lid that doubles as a food and water bowl.
For each dollar collected, Lawton Lighthouse will donate a dollar to its charity partners. The company is dedicated to improving the lives of veterans who need trained dogs for emotional support and supporting organizations that enable pet rescues and adoption.
Chad Richardson, Lawton Lighthouse CEO, invented the Dog Pouch. He says, “I was looking for something to let me walk and play hands-free with my dog, Harley. I wanted a convenient, no-hassle way to scoop up and cleanly dispose of dog poop and to give me easy access to dog treats. I also needed a place for my cell phone and water bottle. These elements all have to be separate. Last but not least, I was tired of carrying dog poop in my hands!” said Richardson.
Richardson said, “When I didn’t find anything in the market with all these features, I went to work and designed the product, then manufactured a prototype with 3D printing. After development and more months in the testing phase, we are excited to introduce The Dog Pouch to the market. Dog owners testing the product tell us they’re more likely to take their dogs with them when everything they might need is connected and in one place. They also stated that they’re more likely to walk their dogs than before because of the innovative Dog Pouch.”
The Dog Pouch has 11 components and five additional features with the various elements needed to walk, run, play, and train your dog. The Dog Pouch kit elements, made of lightweight, flexible plastic, are fitted on a 1” fabric belt that can be worn over a T-shirt or heavyweight jacket.
Dog owners can customize the color of each element of their Dog Pouch Kit. 3D printing is used for the customized colors and combinations unavailable in the standard injection molding manufacturing process.
About Lawton Lighthouse
Lawton started a business in 2021 to design, produce, and market multiple products for pets and other consumer products. Today, the company markets various products, has more than 20 teammates and establishes product and manufacturing partnerships in St. Louis, Missouri, and Fort Smith, Arkansas. Lawton Lighthouse is based in Lawton, Iowa, privately held by Chad Richardson and other private investors. More information and order information for the dog pouch is at https://get.thedogpouchusa.com/. Additional details about Lawton Lighthouse are at https://www.lawtonlighthouse.com/.
