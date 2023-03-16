Submit Release
Orn named NDDOT deputy director for planning

BISMARCK, N.D. – Chad Orn named the deputy director for planning at the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) effective March 16.

Orn will be responsible oversight of all planning divisions and functions within the department. He will work closely with the executive team to develop and implement strategies to ensure the NDDOT reaches all goals and objectives.

“We are thrilled to have Chad move into this role and his promotion was well deserved,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “With his extensive experience and proven track record of success, I am confident that he will help us continue to innovate and deliver a high-quality transportation system to the state.”

Orn previously served as the director of the Office of Project Development. He began his career at the NDDOT in 1998 and has experience in multiple divisions within the department.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.  

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

