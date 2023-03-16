Axle AI introduces Smarter Petabyte Plus: AI MAM bundle with Seagate’s Exos CORVAULT Storage System for $94,995

Axle AI and Seagate team up for Smarter Petabyte Plus solution axle ai 2022 user interface Axle AI's Smarter Petabyte Plus includes high-capacity Seagate Exos CORVAULT storage

Axle AI and Seagate extend Smarter Media collaboration to networked on-premise storage for video, with revolutionary AI search, capacity and pricing

Without Axle AI, it can be very time-consuming for content teams to annotate and tag their media, but the Smarter Petabyte Plus indexes content on their Seagate Exos CORVAULT storage automatically.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI, Inc is announcing the immediate availability of its turnkey storage solution with Seagate Technology’s (NASDAQ: STX), powerful Exos® CORVAULT™ high performance, self-healing multi-petabyte storage system and Axle AI 2023 MAM, Axle Tags, and Axle Connectr workflow automation software. The combined solution includes a massive 1.7 petabytes of networked on-premise storage, plus the ability to catalog and search content based on AI-driven transcription, facial recognition, object, and logo recognition capabilities.

According to Sam Bogoch, founder and CEO of Axle AI, “Without Axle AI, it can be very time-consuming for content teams to annotate and tag their media, but with our Smarter Petabyte Plus solution, customers can index content on their Seagate Exos CORVAULT storage system automatically. In addition, the solution automatically creates low-resolution proxy media and provides a browser interface so that today’s distributed teams can access their media remotely.” The company will be exhibiting at the NAB Conference in April, booth N1021.

Smart Petabyte Plus represents a value/performance breakthrough in an industry where petabyte-scale solutions have typically cost hundreds of thousands of dollars without a fully functional MAM solution. A petabyte building block – 1,000 terabytes of storage space – is increasingly needed as today’s video production skyrockets, resolutions increase, more versions of content are produced, and more users need access to content.

The Smarter Petabyte Plus solution includes a 2U application server running a 5-user version of axle ai 2023, the company's 'radically simple' video search software. The software, which is upgradable to support hundreds of users, features a browser front end that enables multiple users to tag, catalog, and search their media files and a range of AI-driven options to automatically catalog and discover specific visual and audio attributes within those files, which are displayed as searchable metadata within Axle’s radically simple user interface. Given the large amounts of video, often multiple terabytes, accumulated in video production today, this new solution saves significant time and effort by allowing rapid search and management of those media files.

The system incorporates Seagate’s Exos CORVAULT storage system , which offers “five-nines” availability (99.999%), delivering consistently high reliability. The maximum-density 4U chassis accommodates 106 drives in only seven inches (18 cm) of rack space. It is tuned to maximize drive performance by protecting against vibrational and acoustic interference, heat, and power irregularities. Additionally, Seagate’s new VelosCT chip powers the system’s dual storage controllers, which optimizes all drive actuators in parallel, driving superior performance. At the same time, Seagate’s Advanced Distributed Autonomic Protection Technology (ADAPT) distributes data across every drive offering advanced data protection and fast rebuilds without sacrificing performance. CORVAULT also offers Autonomous Drive Regeneration (ADR) technology, which is a self-healing system that renews drives in-situ without requiring a manual drive swap. Developed by Seagate, ADR can return many drives to dependable service by reconfiguring the drive to bypass errant components. The technology also helps reduce the environmental impact of computer e-waste as ADR drives are renewed instead of discarded.

Finally, the solution includes Axle AI’s Connectr 2023 workflow automation tool, which allows a wide range of powerful workflows to be implemented. These can include copying high-res, low-res proxy media, or both to Seagate Lyve™ Cloud that can easily be set up for collaboration, archiving, or disaster recovery connected to the Smarter Petabyte Plus solution. In this way, on-premise networked and complementary cloud storage can be provided by a single industry-leading vendor – Seagate.

Pricing and Availability

The Smarter Petabyte Plus bundle is available immediately from Axle AI and its global resellers, at a price of $94,995. This includes 1.7 petabyes of enterprise disk-based storage, 40 Gigabit/sec, 10 Gigabit/sec and 1 Gigabit/second network interfaces, and ZFS filesystem access, as well as the Axle AI 2023, Axle Tags and Axle Connectr 2023 applications. Visit the Axle.ai website to locate a rep covering your region. https://axle.ai/meet-the-team/

About Axle AI, Inc.

Axle AI - We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 900 organizations improve how they create, share, and store digital video content with easy-to-install, use, and afford media management solutions. Axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle AI, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. Learn more at https://www.axle.ai; the company will be exhibiting at the NAB Conference in April, booth N1021.

