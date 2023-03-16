Audigent Partners With Recurrent to Unlock Scale for Many Advertisers' Most Coveted Audiences
Advertisers gain access to 65M monthly engaged consumers as Recurrent data brings additional scale to Audigent's leading PMP solutionsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data identity, curation, and activation platform, has partnered with digital media publisher Recurrent. This new initiative makes Recurrent’s audiences available within Audigent’s SmartPMPs™ and gives advertisers access to the segments they need to deliver authentic marketing to enthusiast audiences across military, outdoors, DIY, culinary, science/tech, and automotive communities.
The partnership signals a growing trend as publishers look to grow their use of private marketplaces as they evolve their monetization strategies. Ad buyers using Audigent’s SmartPMPs™ can now access audiences informed by the more than 65 million highly-engaged monthly users across Recurrent’s portfolio of 28 publisher brands, including sites such as BobVila.com, Field & Stream, Outdoor Life, Popular Science, The Drive, Domino, Saveur, and Task & Purpose.
Audigent powers brand activation of these audiences and aligns them with premium curated inventory via its SmartPMP™ product. The result is unparalleled programmatic performance across CTV, display, video and native ad formats, fueled by premium publisher insights.
“Recurrent has built a collection of passionate communities filled with consumers who avidly engage with content surrounding their personality-defining interests,” said Jake Abraham, Chief Commercial Officer at Audigent. “From cars, to photography, to the great outdoors, Recurrent’s premium brands are an incredible source of powerful first-party audience data. By integrating these audience insights into the Audigent curation solution and our SmartPMPs™, we can help advertisers reach the deeply engaged consumers they are after, at scale.”
Audigent’s new partnership with Recurrent unlocks the scale that advertisers need to reach some of the most coveted audiences in programmatic. Specific audiences include Outdoor enthusiasts, informed in part by top Recurrent publishers like Outdoor Life and Field & Stream, as well as Shutterbugs, thanks to PopPhoto, and Automotive enthusiasts, fueled by The Drive.
“Having such clean and efficient access to our first-party data helps deepen Recurrent’s understanding of its consumers’ interests and behaviors while on our sites,” said Scott Mulqueen, Recurrent’s VP of Programmatic and Yield. “As a complement to our already successful contextual targeting efforts, by engaging Audigent, we’re able to recommend the most effective audiences for our advertisers’ campaign needs. The ability for a publisher to target its domains both horizontally and vertically is a must when supporting the complex needs of a variety of advertising clients.”
Over the past 18 months Audigent has partnered with the leading publishers, content creators, brands, agencies and data providers to build a next-generation programmatic buying solution. Buyers using Audigent’s SmartPMP™ Suite can now access data from TransUnion, Equifax, Epsilon, Experian and other partners. In 2022, Audigent made its debut on the Inc. 5000 in the top 5% of fastest-growing companies and among the top five fastest-growing ad tech companies. Audigent was also recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022.
The news first appeared in AdExchanger
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Recurrent
Recurrent is a digital media company whose content from trusted brands aims to foster generations of passionate audiences across enthusiast verticals. With social responsibility and sustainability at the center of its storytelling, Recurrent takes an innovative growth approach and creates content that is valuable to its readers, business partners, and the planet. Its titles such as Popular Science, Dwell, Field & Stream, Donut Media, and Task & Purpose inspire and inform more than 65 million unique visitors each month.
Rich Chercecwich
Off the Record Media, LLC
rich@offtherecordmedia.net