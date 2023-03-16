Iowa Transportation Commission workshop scheduled for March 23

Posted on: March 16, 2023

AMES, Iowa – March 16, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission and Iowa Department of Transportation staff will meet informally from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, via telephone conference call. Transportation-related matters that may be discussed include the development of the five-year Iowa Transportation Improvement Program.

#

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.