Vernon Davis and Business Partner Kal Ross Join Capital Classic Ownership Group
Capital Classic Nation’s prominent high school basketball All-American game celebrates 50 years in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023.
We are excited to have someone of Vernon’s character and integrity join our ownership group,” said Tom Doyle, chief executive officer of the Capital Classic.”POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Capital Classic today announced that Vernon Davis, Super Bowl 50 Champion, 14-year NFL veteran, University of Maryland alum and local DC legend along with his business partner, Kal Ross, have joined the ownership group of the Capital Classic. The Hoop Culture Capital Classic will be played April 29, 2023 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
— Thomas Doyle
“We are excited to have someone of Vernon’s character and integrity join our ownership group,” said Tom Doyle, chief executive officer of the Capital Classic. “Vernon’s strong ties to the DMV will be extremely beneficial in growing the Capital Classic and the other properties we manage.”
“I am thrilled to join the Capital Classic ownership group,” said Vernon Davis. “The lasting legacy of this game to the DMV community is second to none and I look forward to leveraging my connections in concert with the other owners of the group for many years to come.” Kal Ross stated, “This is an exciting opportunity to join the iconic Capital Classic in the nation’s capital highlighting some of the country’s top high school athletes as they ascend in their basketball journeys.”
Presented by Events DC, the 2023 Hoop Culture Capital Classic will be played at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, the same facility in which the WNBA Washington Mystics and the NBA G League Capital City Go-Go home games are played in the District. “We are so excited to partner with this iconic basketball event,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “The addition of Vernon Davis and Kal Ross significantly enhances the profile of this high school showcase game and we look forward to the history being played at our own arena.”
The Hoop Culture Capital Classic – the nation’s first high school basketball all-American game – annually features the top 10 high school basketball players in the capital region (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) versus top student-athletes assembled from across the country. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Capital Classic has become a major spotlight game for many elite basketball players, including NBA All-Stars and Hall of Famers such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Moses Malone.
For more information about the game, visit thecapitalclassic.com.
About Events DC
Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at
www.gatherbyeventsdc.com
