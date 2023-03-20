NetCentrics Appoints Teena Lavu Senior Vice President of Delivery
Lavu joins NetCentrics, bringing 25 years of program growth and delivery excellence to rapidly growing business.HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information technology services and cloud solutions provider NetCentrics is pleased to announce Teena Lavu as Senior Vice President of Delivery. In this role, Lavu will continue to drive program delivery and expansion within the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal civilian agencies.
Lavu joins the team with nearly 25 years of experience delivering distinctly superior customer service in government contracting. Lavu is recognized for her proven successes executing strategy, program growth, and people and operations management. She has won multiple awards for her excellence in delivery which led to tripling the growth of her portfolio.
NetCentrics CEO, Kenny Cushing, says, “We are ecstatic to bring Teena onboard and welcome her to the team. She’s a powerful leader who possesses both the energy and expertise required to drive the NetCentrics culture for delivering excellence and delighting our customers.”
Lavu, a University of Maryland graduate, certified scrum master and project management expert, shines on and off the corporate field. A mission-focused professional, Lavu said, “I was drawn to NetCentrics’ culture and people who are delivering innovative solutions and a transformational mindset to solving their customer’s unique problems. They are modernizing the dynamic and enhancing the way defense contractors conduct business in this industry.” A board member of the Next Step Foundation, supplying free education and training to children without such access, Lavu is dedicated to her community, academia and cultivating the future leaders of our world.
About NetCentrics
NetCentrics is a distinguished technology leader, providing IT services and modern solutions to the US federal government and DoD for nearly 30 years. Cultivating a culture of transformational leaders and innovators, they’ve positioned themselves as a trusted partner supporting customer’s cyber security, cloud, digital transformation, and mission support needs. The difference is the people; NetCentrics’ proven record of performance and mission-focused talent supplies an operational advantage for the defense and intelligence communities they serve.
