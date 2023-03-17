InsureComFree partners with FinancialRuler to boost financial literacy among Malaysians

InsureComFree CEO Mohd Faizol Paul See FinancialRuler Co-Founder

InsureComFree has worked jointly with SG based FinancialRuler to equip its users with knowledge and concrete steps to plan their finances and retirements.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its partnership with higher education institution Mahsa University, Malaysia-based Insurtech InsureComFree has identified and partnered with FinancialRuler, a SG based financial planning software based on sound financial principles and financial intelligence to develop ICF FinancialRuler for all its 10,000 users.

SG based KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd acted as Advisor for this milestone partnership.

ICF FinancialRuler provides financial literacy and planning tools, these resources are based on sound financial principles and financial resilience & intelligence. It aims to help users plan their finances and retirement through personalized financial assessments, retirement planning calculators, and investment guides. The platform also offers educational resources on money management, savings, and investment strategies.

“We are very thankful to be part of this milestone, partnering a leading InsurTech platform, InsureComFree, on a mission to bring financial literacy to all their users” Said FinancialRuler Co-Founder, Mr Paul See.

According to InsureComFree CEO Mohd Faizol, the company’s mission is to provide a platform that empowers all customers, including B40 segment, with competitively priced and commission free insurance products as well as promote financial literacy in the Malaysian society.

“Our goal is to bring the most competitive products into the market while promoting financial literacy which generally means understanding money topics ranging from income, budgeting, saving and investing. Cost should not be a reason to compromise this understanding and ICF will sponsor all its users for a start as we believe in the long term benefits of raising financial literacy,” said Mohd Faizol.

Over the last 6 months, ICF has jointly developed products with our insurance partner and offers unique product proposition. ICF has received interest from many customers including corporates especially Personal Cyber Insurance. More than 8,000 customers have been enrolled based on high concern of current cyber risk in Malaysia.

About FinancialRuler

The FinancialRuler Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based financial planning software company that offers a range of financial planning and analysis tools for individuals and businesses. The company's software is designed to help users make informed decisions about their finances based on sound financial principles and analysis. The FinancialRuler's tools include budgeting and forecasting, investment analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. The company aims to provide users with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve their financial goals and build a secure financial future.

For more information, please visit their website at https://www.financialruler.com

About InsureComFree (ICF)

InsureComFree, an InsurTech platform that aims to democratise Insurance and Takaful products by making it affordable and accessible for everyone. A revolutionary business model where we focus on the core of Insurance & Takaful and that’s better understanding the risk profile of our digital platforms and co-create insurance products that’s affordable and rebate full commission back to consumers. InsureComFree is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

You can find more information at www.insurecomfree.com.my