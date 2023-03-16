A new EASA Initial Airworthiness Diploma is available at Sofema Online
SOL is pleased to present a new Diploma designed for people engaged in the Initial Airworthiness EnvironmentSOFIA, BULGARIA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online has developed a New Diploma designed for the needs of individuals working in design, testing, production, and airworthiness certification organisations, as well as for Regulatory Authorities:
EASA Initial Airworthiness Learning Path Diploma
Introductory offer: -10% off the price available until 31 March 2023
By taking this training program clients will:
» Consider the roles and responsibilities of an EASA Part 21 J & G organisation,
» Enroll in multiple courses to support an in-depth understanding of Regulation 748/2012,
» Understand the roles and responsibilities of persons engaged in the Initial Airworthiness Environment,
» Cover diverse topics such as Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems (EWIS) for groups 3 to 6 and more.
EASA Initial Airworthiness Learning Path Diploma consists of the following 10 courses + 1 package:
- EWIS for Target Groups 3 to 6 with VO
- EASA Part 21 Subpart G Regulatory Framework
- EASA Part 21 Subpart J Regulatory Framework
- Practical Investigation Skills For Safety & Quality Practitioners (Initial)
- Root Cause Analysis for Managers, Quality, and Safety (SMS) Practitioners
- Aviation Quality & Compliance Auditing in an EASA Environment with VO
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development Package (3 courses)
- FAA Airworthiness Requirements for Large Aircraft
- FAA & EASA Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) training
- FAA & EASA TSO – ETSO
- Introduction to Master Minimum Equipment List (MMEL) and Minimum Equipment List (MEL)
After successful completion of each course, the delegate receives a Digital Certificate. On completion of the whole diploma, the delegate qualifies for an additional Hard Copy Diploma Certificate.
What is the price of the Diploma?
EASA Initial Airworthiness Learning Path Diploma price = 764 EUR
>> Introductory offer with 10% off = 688.50 EUR <<
Direct sign-up is available on this page and group enrollments are requested at team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
