NicSRS Partners with Entrust to Build Industry-Leading Automatic Platform and Unlock More Possibilities

NicSRS+Entrust: Two leaders form strategic partnership to leverage their combined resources, strengths and connections.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NicSRS has announced its strategic partnership with Entrust, an acknowledged leader in providing trusted identities, payments and data protection. Combined with NicSRS’ one-stop purchasing platform, they are hoping to extend reach and unlock more possibilities.
With this partnership, NicSRS has launched Entrust SSL service and security solutions, which offers a host of digital certificates including SSL/TLS certificates, code signing certificates, S/MIME, document signing certificates and VMC, etc.
Founded in 1969 (as Entrust Datacard), Entrust Corp. has been in the industry for more than 50 years. As its name suggests, Entrust focuses on providing and realizing trust. With the most advanced encryption technology and high level of data security, Entrust ensures robust protection in the face of attacks and other disruptions, which is why they are trusted and relied upon by some of the biggest companies and organizations in the world.
NicSRS has been growing fast in recent years in the Asia-Pacific region. With 12 years of experience, the company has built friendly and close relationships with many CAs worldwide, which helps to enable easy authentication and issuance experience for their customers. Focusing on cloud-based service distribution and system integration, NicSRS has provided solutions to numerous companies both small and large.
NicSRS and Entrust’s shared vision brought them together. Today with people using the Internet to do almost everything, there’s a growing demand for online security, greater than ever before. Both companies are actively helping to define the industry’s best practices and improve confidence in online communication and purchase. Entrust is a company headquartered in the United States of America, while NicSRS is located in Singapore. Together they are aiming to reach more potential customers and serve companies worldwide.
“It just makes sense that the two companies have decided to partner up. It’s the right time for a strong partnership.” Commented NicSRS. “This partnership enables us to address a wide range of customer needs. Not only are we trusted by some of the biggest companies in the world, but we are also budget-friendly and more accessible to SME (small and medium enterprises). We are very pleased to announce this partnership and look forward to its growth.”
Another thing that’s worthy of mentioning about this partnership is the one-stop authorized platform provided by NicSRS. It’s an integrated platform that comes with a complete set of services, dedicated to achieve easy navigation as well as easy purchase.
About NicSRS
A fast-growing company founded in 2011, NicSRS is the strategic partner of leading CAs around the globe, including Sectigo, GlobalSign and Entrust, etc. As a comprehensive service provider, NicSRS offers a wide range of cybersecurity solutions covering SSL/TLS certificates, S/MIME, WHMCS and more. For more information, kindly visit www.nicsrs.com
