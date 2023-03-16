Dr KA Paul Announces his Candidacy to be India's Prime Minister and Pleads for his Safety and Security

KA Paul receiving an award KA Paul Speaking The New Republic with KA Paul on Cover Global Peace One

International Peacekeeper and Christian Leader Dr. Paul is Running for His Life and the Lives of all of India's People

Dr. KA Paul is credited with helping end conflicts, including those between India and Pakistan in 2002, Liberia in 2003, and Haiti in 2004. He is now facing injustice and threats.” — JP Kilari

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international peacekeeper and humanitarian is facing serious threats in India for announcing his candidacy to be the next Prime Minister of India. He wrote a book titled " Save India from Modi: 41 Reasons why Modi should be defeated & Dr. K. A. Paul should be Prime Minister."

Dr. K. A. Paul, the world's most popular evangelist as described by The New Republic, is credited with helping end conflicts, including those between India and Pakistan in 2002, Liberia in 2003, and Haiti in 2004. He has also dedicated his life to serving millions of orphans and widows. However, he is now facing injustice and threats. In January 2010, Dr. Paul's brother was killed when he started a political party to enter politics in order to help save India but ultimately backed off. Now, Dr. Paul is again facing similar threats for reentering politics.

One of the most well-known cases is the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by a radical RSS leader. In addition, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984, and her son and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, were assassinated in 1991, along with others. Similarly, in the United States, both Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy were assassinated.

Dr. Paul has been called "The Modern Day Gandhi" by Modi's government. It's well-known that the BJP government opposes Mahatma Gandhi and celebrates those who opposed him; the same BJP is taking aim at Dr. Paul.

On March 13, 2023, the Supreme Court of India insisted that Dr. Paul go to a sessions court to face the death of his brother's killers. On March 1st and 3rd, 2023 Dr. Paul and India's most prominent Supreme Court advocate, Mr. Kapil Sibal, stood before Chief Justice of India Mr. Y.V. Chandrachud, to present facts in opposition to the Chief Minister of Telangana state, who has been facing his own election troubles. Seven different media polls, including ABN, NTV, V6, TV9, and TV5 channels, asked how many people trust K.A. Paul over other leading politicians. The Telugu people, who are 150 million Indians, voted 91%.

Another poll in ABN was about how many would choose Dr. K.A. Paul as the next CM over the present Chief Minister K.C.R. Over 64% chose Dr. K.A. Paul. In two other polls, Dr. K.A. Paul received 77% and 78% respectively and K.C.R. got 23% and 22% respectively.

Dr. K.A. Paul released a book last year called " Save India from Modi: 41 Reasons why Modi should be defeated & Dr. K. A. Paul should be Prime Minister”. Dr. Paul is well-respected not only by Indians but also by the rest of the world.

Dr. Paul has just released a video pleading with the Chief Justice of India to intervene and stop the Supreme Court's order on 17th March and to save him from the hands of these political killers and give him a chance to hear the truth and the facts about why he entered politics: to save the Indian economy, democracy, and secularism, and to protect India from corrupt and crooked politicians.

The new Chief Justice of India, Mr. Y.V. Chandrachud, is known for rooting out corruption and saving innocent lives. Dr. Paul and his millions of followers around the world hope and pray that he would do the same now.

Dr. Paul is pleading for justice and demanding that the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Modi, and the Home Minister of India, Mr. Amit Shah, provide much-needed security. The Honorable Chief Justice of Telangana State ordered the Director General of Police of Telangana, Mr. Anjani Kumar, on Feb 9, 2023, to investigate and provide a report to Dr. Paul within 30 days. However, the political leaders have disobeyed court orders.

Watch the video released by Dr. Paul today, directed at world leaders and all media, to watch and expose the corruption of India, and to save all 1.5 billion precious Indians, through this man of peace and God, who has once been supported by PM Modi’s government and the opposition Congress party.

