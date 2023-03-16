Bay Cities Announces the Nomination of Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Executive VP of Sales, for AICC West Coast Region Director
EVP of Sales Sahar Mehrabzadeh's career spans almost 2 decades in the industry so the honor of this AICC nomination is well deserved.
The AICC is an industry network that provides resources and solutions for its members, giving us the opportunity to learn from each other and use those learnings to better serve our clients.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Cities, North America’s most innovative packaging and design company is proud to announce the nomination of Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Executive Vice President of Sales, for AICC West Coast Region Director. This esteemed nomination offers Sahar the opportunity to represent both the mission and values of the AICC and be the delegate and voice of what its members want to achieve in the industry.
Sahar’s tenure as an employee owner at Bay Cities extends over 15 years and includes extensive time spent developing both the marketing and sales departments while also being a part of the Executive Leadership team. A member of the AICC for over 10 years, Sahar spent her early years as the Emerging Leaders Delegate and a Next Generation Rising Star and is part of a Bay Cities legacy as AICC members, following in the footsteps of Founder, Bill Hanan, and current CEO, Greg Tucker.
AICC, The Independent Packaging Association, represents and protects the business interests of members in the independent sector of the corrugated, folding carton, and rigid box industries. This association allows for professionals and companies to come together and learn from each other and give back to the industry through education, content, and collaboration.
AICC Regional Directors are also members of AICC’s Board of Directors, responsible for organizing their region’s activities, including holding regional Summits, reporting to the board on regional business conditions and membership opinion; and giving input to the board on regional problems, ideas, and complaints. Regional Directors are asked to be “experts” in their regions for all AICC programs, goals, and activities.
“It’s an honor to be elected. I am continuing the traditions and making the commitment to bring more people into the industry. The AICC is an industry network that ultimately provides resources and solutions for the members. Giving us the opportunity to learn from each other and bring back those learnings to our organizations to better serve our clients” – Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Executive Vice President of Sales and AICC West Region Director.
About Bay Cities
For over 60 years, Bay Cities has been the leading creative packaging and display partner to brand marketers, retailers, and e-commerce companies using sustainable practices. Through innovation and creativity, Bay Cities has executed unique, eye-catching, and eco-friendly POP displays and packaging for major brands to be placed at retailers and online.
From concept to completion, Bay Cities is a brand partner with a strong understanding of major retailers, shopper marketing, and supply chains.
