Global Soft Robotics Market Surges to $3.41 Billion with Unprecedented CAGR of 30.7% by 2027

Soft Robotics Market 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Soft Robotics Market Technology, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global soft robotics market size was valued at $573.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $3.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising industrialization and automation, increase the number of exoskeleton innovations in the healthcare industry boost the growth of the global soft robotics market. On the other hand, high cost of soft robotics and dearth of homogenous programming platforms hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, innovative robots for small and medium-sized companies usher an array of opportunities for the market players in the near future.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the Soft Robotics Market based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Soft Robotics Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Soft Robotics Market examined in the report include Bioservo technologies AB, Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso bionics Holdings, Inc., F&P Robotics AG, Festo AG, Rewalk Robotics Ltd., Righthand Robotics Inc., Roam Robotics, Soft Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the world economy. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant effects of the global health crisis on the Soft Robotics Market using micro- and macroeconomic analysis. Moreover, the study also offers a thorough analysis of the plans and policies that the major market players implemented during the lockdown period. Additionally, it concentrates on the post-pandemic situation because various government agencies proposed some modifications to the existing regulations. With the introduction of vaccines such as Sputnik, Covaxin, and Covishield, the global situation has gotten back to normalcy and the Soft Robotics Market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

Investment research:

The Global Soft Robotics Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Soft Robotics Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Key Market Segments

By Type

• Soft Grippers

• Cobots

• Inflated Robots

• Exoskeleton

By Components

• Hardware

• Software

By End User

• Healthcare

• Advanced Manufacturing

• Food & Beverages

• Logistics

• Others

