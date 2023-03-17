The Magic Weighted Blanket Makes Cost Transparency A Key Part Of Its Business Strategy
...earning a comfortable living is enough. And after seeing how other businesses are maximizing profits at their customer’s expense, we had to say, enough is enough.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Magic Weighted Blanket started a global sleep revolution by introducing the first commercially made weighted blanket in 1998. 25 years later, this sleep-aid pioneer is breaking new ground by bringing cost transparency to the forefront of its business strategy.
The driving force behind this move, according to Keith Zivalich, President and Owner of The Magic Weighted Blanket, is to “demonstrate to other business owners the power of acknowledging that consumers, when treated with respect and transparency, will reward those businesses with their loyalty and support.”
According to research conducted by Harvard Business School titled Lifting The Veil: The Benefits Of Cost Transparency, “cost transparency, insofar as it represents an act of sensitive disclosure, fosters trust. In turn, this heightened trust enhances consumers’ willingness to purchase from that firm.”
Applying this business strategy has already had positive results for the Magic Weighted Blanket. “One of the advantages of running a small family business,” according to Mr. Zivalich, “is that I answer the phone and respond to emails. I hear from customers personally who tell me that seeing the costs that go into making a high quality weighted blanket in America was the deciding factor in choosing our brand over the competition.”
Making this particularly newsworthy is that with high inflation and a looming recession, many consumers are feeling the pain of higher prices. This is occurring at a time when many businesses are enjoying record profits, resulting in the newly coined concept of Greedflation.
According to UBS Chief Economist Paul Donovan, "Companies have passed higher costs on to customers. But they have also taken advantage of circumstances to expand profit margins.”
So at a time when other businesses are raising prices without disclosing costs, the Magic Weighted Blanket is taking a stand to counter the growing sentiment against corporate greed by fully disclosing its costs.
“Getting rich has never been our goal,” states Mr. Zivalich, “Providing our customers with a product that improves their sleep while earning a comfortable living is enough. And after seeing how other businesses are maximizing profits at their customer’s expense, we had to say, enough is enough.”
The Magic Weighted Blanket – the original weighted blanket – is the blanket that hugs you back. These machine washable and dryer friendly blankets promote better sleep through deep pressure compression therapy. And is one of only a handful of manufacturers still making weighted blankets in America.
