WYDOT reminds citizens to apply for forage permits

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that citizens wishing to harvest hay from the state rights-of-way must first obtain a forage permit from WYDOT.

The forage permit allows permit holders to mow and collect the forage free of charge through to Oct. 1.

Adjacent landowners to WYDOT’s rights-of-way have until April 1 to file for a forage permit, after that permits will be issued on a first come, first served basis. All permit applications are scrutinized closely for right-of-way field conditions and requirements before a permit is issued. The permittee is required to obtain and show proof of liability insurance coverage.

Offering the public the opportunity to apply for a forage permit allows farmers and ranchers to obtain free livestock forage. It also creates a beneficial relationship that reduces costs to maintain the public roads and provides free forage for agricultural operations.

Removal of tall grasses and other plants from the rights-of-way is a safety issue as well as an appearance issue. Wildlife and other animals often move to highways when other food sources become scarce. This results in animals being struck by vehicles. Predators and scavengers then inhabit these areas and are involved in other vehicle/wildlife crashes.

Tall vegetation along highways also presents fire danger. Fires can be started by motorists discarding burning cigarettes or vehicles with faulty exhaust systems or brakes. Fires in proximity to highways can also jump across roadways and impact adjacent property.

Persons wishing to obtain a forage permit are urged to contact WYDOT maintenance offices in Sheridan (307-674-2341), Buffalo (307-684-2505), Gillette (307-685-5942), Moorcroft (307-756-3406), Wright (307-464-1361), Hulett (307-467-5783), Sundance (307-283-1135), and Newcastle (307-746-3551).

