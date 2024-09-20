Driver safety encouraged as sugar beet harvest begins

Slow-moving trucks entering the highway from agricultural fields will be the norm in the coming months as the sugar campaign begins in Fremont County and the Big Horn Basin.

Local farmers are expected to begin digging beets soon; in other areas, such as near Lovell and Powell, the sugar campaign has started. The sugar campaign usually lasts about five months, and its success depends on weather and other factors.

During the farmers' sugar campaign, drivers are encouraged to pay attention to heavier truck traffic on highways throughout northwest Wyoming.

"It's important to be cautious of heavy trucks turning on and off highways," said Wyoming Department of Transportation district traffic engineer Jack Hoffman of Basin. "Trucks hauling heavy loads cannot slow or stop quickly. Be patient with accelerating trucks as it takes more time for trucks to accelerate to the posted speed limit."

Hoffman said drivers should exercise caution when heavy trucks are turning on and off the highways. "There will likely be some mud on the highway where these turning movements are taking place," Hoffman said. "We need the help of everyone, including farmers, to minimize the amount of mud tracked on the highways. Our No. 1 priority is to keep everyone safe on our highways."

Citizens are asked to call WYDOT offices so snow plows may be dispatched to remove mud from the highway.

The sugar beet crop represents an important source of income for many farmers in Fremont County and the Big Horn Basin. Most of the trucks hauling the beets are coming from local farm fields near our local communities.

"Every beet harvested is hauled by truck on highways to a beet dump or storage facility and then to a sugar factory, either in Lovell or Worland. Especially during the harvest season, please minimize distractions while driving and give these farmers a brake when you see them. Farmers are making positive contributions to the local economies in the counties where they live," Hoffman said.

Information about this news release is available by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.