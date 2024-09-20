Labor Day impaired driving enforcement operation yields 4 DUI arrests, 53 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation during the Labor Day holiday weekend resulted in 250 traffic stops, four arrests of impaired drivers, and 53 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but officers, deputies and troopers issued 23 citations for other offenses and made 17 other arrests during the Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 operation.

The task force issued 166 warnings during the four-day operation and issued four seat belt citations. No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 27 impaired drivers and made 1,767 traffic stops during seven enforcement operations in 2024.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving: