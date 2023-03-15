Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Sheridan Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and vehicle sought in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:17 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located evidence of a shooting but no victims. A short time later, one adult male victim sought help at the First District police station. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/cEyjNc93ccc

Anyone who can identify these individuals and or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

