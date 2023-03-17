GLOBAL IMPACT ARTIST AIDA MURAD TO EXHIBIT ART AT TEDInArabic SUMMIT

Global Impact Artist Aida Murad TEDinArabic interactive art installation with Aida Murad

Aida Creates Interactive Art Installation At Summit’s Qatar National Convention Center

It's an honor to be part of this historical moment highlighting Arab culture on such a global platform as TED. I hope this art installation reminds us that anything is possible when created from love.” — Aida Murad

During Women's History Month, Impact Artist Aida Murad will be featured for the TEDinArabic Summit from March 18th-19th, 2023, at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha, Qatar. She's creating an art installation about the power of love and the butterfly effect, utilizing the Arabic letter "ﻭ", where people can paint with their fingers, helping the TEDinArabic audience experience creating from a place of love.TED andQatar Foundation have launched TEDinArabic. As part of its "Ideas worth spreading mission," TED is committed to enabling inspiring ideas to cut through language barriers and borders. Jointly, they have focused on sharing solutions, inventions, and stories in Arabic. The joint initiative features an ideas search that collected over 4000 applications from 48 countries. The joint initiative features an ideas search that collected over 4000 applications from 48 countries.Aysha Abdulhameed A J Al-Mudahka, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnership Development at Qatar Foundation , shared, “We are truly excited to have Aida Joining us for TEDinArabic, the first Arabic summit that’s happening to connect different talents of the Arab world in different sectors. TEDinArabic is a joint initiative with TED and Qatar Foundation designed to provide a global platform for thinkers, researchers, artists, and change-makers. As part of this event, we have amazing artists, thinkers, and innovators that will be joining us as speakers, participating in the social spaces and discovery session. Having a unique artist like Aida Murad showcasing her story through art will be a great experience. We are looking forward to having her.”Raised in Jordan, Aida is particularly excited about being featured during the Summit:“It is an honor to be part of this historical moment of highlighting our Arab culture on such a global platform as TED. I believe it is important to remind people that anything is possible. I hope this art installation reminds people that anything is possible when we create from love. I want to encourage people to be conscious creators and show that we are all connected.”An economist who turned to art because of a health trauma, Aida experienced being semi-paralyzed for 4.5 years. During that challenging period, she turned to art to remind herself that she could still create beautiful things, despite her struggle. She paints everything with her fingers, never a paintbrush, to remind herself – and the world – that much good can still be created, even with limitations. Her paralysis was her shadow; her art is a light for her and others. Today, Aida is in remission and is a global Impact Artist who aims to inspire others worldwide to believe in themselves – and foster more hope in their lives.The healing of trauma, using art as a tool for mental health, is a significant focus of Aida's artistry – and one she holds dear to her heart. Aida openly shares how art comes through her as a form of healing. She views it as an imperative – not just for some, but for everyone.Inspired by the theme of this year’s TEDinArabic, the Butterfly Effect, Aida has designed her art installation to return to the basics of creation: the Arabic letter “ﻭ”. This letter is said to resemble the fetus growing in the womb.The installation Aida is designing will have two letters of “ﻭ”. One will have roots painted all over its surface by Aida to symbolize how all of us are deeply connected, just as the roots of trees are connected. Her chosen colors aim to remind people that living a life of ease is possible as we build a positive butterfly effect for the self and all. The second “ﻭ” will be an interactive installation for people to paint with their fingers, imagining their imprint on this single collective object and then placing their imprint.“I hope people will start to realize that they do not operate in a silo,” Aida emphasizes. “Their additional imprint, how it appears on the canvas, is impacted by every imprint before it. If someone consistently used blue, and I put yellow, my shade of yellow would look more like green. Or if someone decided to do a swirl, and I put a straight line on top of it, my straight line won’t appear straight. This is a small way of reminding people that every action they take has a ripple effect, whether we see it or not. It is there.”Description of Aida Murad’s TEDInArabic Art Installation, Arabic Version:صممت عايدة تركيبًا فنيًا من جزأين للعودة إلى أساسيات الانشاء والابداع: الحرف العربي "و" الذي يشبه شكلا للجنين وهو ينمو في الرحم.سيتم رسم إحدى التركيبات مباشرة من قبل المجتمع في تيد العربي لإنشاء لوحة فنية للمجتمع والأخرى بواسطة الفنان، وكلاهما يستخدم أصابعهما فقط لتعزيز إحساس أعمق بالملكية في الإبداع والانشاء. ستكون ألوان لوحة عايدة أثيرية لتذكير الناس بإمكانية وجود واقع جديد متجذر في العيش في راحة وحب، وهو أمر يمكن أن تقدره عايدة بسبب تجربتها في كونها شبه مشلولة لمدة 4.5 سنوات. نظرًا لأن لديها فرصة ثانية في الحياة، فهي تؤمن بالمعجزات وتؤمن أنه يمكننا بشكل جماعي إنشاء تأثير الفراشة المتجذر في هذه الصفات الإيجابية، ويمكن أن يساعدنا الفن في تخيل عيش حياة بهذه الجذور.MORE ABOUT AIDA MURAD: Well received at the LA Art Show in February 2023, Aida exhibited her new art collection, "Whole Humans," in the VIP Gallery. Before that, Aida launched her art exhibit, “Art, A Modern Medicine,” in Atlanta, GA. Curated with support from RevArt, Aida conducted guided discussion events of the exhibit during the Martin Luther King, Jr. week. Selected to be one of the leaders to meet with HRH, the Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, at the Embassy of Jordan in Washington, D.C., Aida discussed with the Prince the critical role of the arts and – and the use of art as a catalyst for humanity. Aida was honored by Georgetown University for becoming the first Artist in Residence for the Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, bringing the healing arts to transforming the walls and uplifting patients' energy.

Behind the scenes timelapse of the creation of Aida Murad's 10 foot long art installation at the first ever TEDinArabic, in Doha Qatar.