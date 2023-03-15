Fort Worth Estate on Overton Crest Street to be Sold at Auction April 24th
Located on the sought-after Overton Crest Street, this custom French-style home in Texas will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2.5M.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming April 24th online auction for Overton Crest Estate in Fort Worth, TX. The property owned by former CEO of Radio Shack listed for $8,900,000 is now going to auction with a starting bid of $2,500,000 on Monday, April 24th at 9:00 am CDT.
The three-story, 5 bedroom, 6 full and 4 half bath, 11,792± square foot estate boasts views of downtown Fort Worth and the TCU football stadium. The home on a beautifully landscaped 1.82± acres features 28-foot ceilings, an owner’s suite with two bathrooms, old Chicago styled in-home theater, sauna, and a grand pool area with a decorative fountain, pool house, and cabana. Surrounding the 1.82± acres and limestone adorned estate is 10-foot wrought iron fencing.
With the guidance of architect Don Wheaton and builder Rick Williams, the hilltop estate with intricate French-style details was custom crafted over four years. The interior was designed by Sandra Sampson Interiors, making this property truly one-of-a-kind inside and out.
“I chose Interluxe upon them coming highly recommended,” stated the seller, Leonard Roberts. “My wife Laurie and I feel confident that at whatever the price will be, we are ready to sell and move on to our next adventure in life.”
Stacy Kirk, VP of Interluxe, stated “with a replacement value in excess of $20 million and an investment in excess of $12 million this is an opportunity that should not be missed.”
The property is being offered in cooperation with Martha Williams of Martha Williams Group. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, April 24th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, April 23, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12543. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctns on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
