MDC invites the public to learn proper pond management techniques in Hannibal April 6

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn proper pond management techniques at a workshop in Hannibal on April 6 from 6-8 p.m. This event will be held at MDC’s Hannibal Office.

This workshop will cover pond construction, fish stocking, proper fisheries management, aquatic plant management, and the types of wildlife that may use a pond. This event is free to the public. Registration is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4g8. Any questions about this event can be sent to Shelby Lovelace at Shelby.lovelace@mdc.mo.gov.

The MDC Hannibal office is located at 8965 HWY 36 Suite 1 in Hannibal.