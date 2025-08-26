MDC invites the public to Bring Conservation Home Expo Sept. 21 in Tower Grove Park

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Conservation doesn’t just happen on conservation areas. The Bring Conservation Home (BCH) program is a collaboration between the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the St. Louis Audubon Society. It offers homeowners consultation visits by trained habitat advisors. They provide tailored advice and resource connections to help transform yards into native plant havens for birds, pollinators, and other wildlife.

MDC and the St. Louis Audubon Society invite the public to a Bring Conservation Home Expo Sunday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in St. Louis’ Tower Grove Park. This free event is open to everybody and will be a special exhibition of native plant benefits, resources, and native landscaping information.

“Community members can welcome a wider variety of birds and pollinators to their neighborhood by including native plants and nature stewardship in their own yards and other community spaces,” said Dan Pearson, director of the BCH program.

The BCH Expo will take place at Tower Grove Park’s Roman Pavillion, 4378 Northwest Drive, and feature nature connection activities for all ages. Educational exhibits will include local conservation organizations. Local artists will have booths featuring native plant and wildlife-themed art for sale. Visitors can also learn about bat and bird houses.

Native plants from local growers will be available both for pre-order and on-site purchase.

“For anyone new to native plant gardening, a team of volunteer native plant ambassadors will be available to answer questions and advise visitors on plant selection to fit specific situations,” Pearson said.

For more information, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vg.