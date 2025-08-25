MDC to hold family archery event Sept. 13 in Rolla

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – An increasing number of people are becoming interested in archery. Whether you use your bow-and-arrow skills for hunting or for target shooting, archery is an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages.

People who are interested in learning more about archery should plan on attending the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) family archery event Sept. 13 at the Eugene Northern Community Hall in Rolla. This event will be from 1-4 p.m. This program, which is designed for those who are new to archery, will cover the fundamentals of archery. MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke will cover equipment, safety, stance, and shooting techniques during the event. Participants will also have opportunities to shoot a bow and arrow. MDC staff will supply all equipment. Eugene Northern Community Hall is located at 300 West 4th Street in Rolla.

No registration is required for this event, but people can get more information by emailing Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov or at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210765

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.