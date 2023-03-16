Egnyte Wins 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Data Cloud Security, Data Security and Data Governance
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced that it has earned gold in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards across the following product categories for the second consecutive year: Data Cloud Security, Data Security, and Data Governance. The annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.
“Egnyte continues to evolve to meet the challenges of today's modern work environment, protecting and managing an organization's most critical content,” said Kris Lahiri, Co-Founder and Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. “This recognition is a testament to the work our teams have put in to help customers manage the large amounts of data in their organizations and our enhanced security, privacy, and compliance features to meet crucial requirements.”
Egnyte’s award-winning platform enables companies to simply and securely manage a full spectrum of content risks, such as data exfiltration and regulatory compliance. By maximizing the value of an organization’s content while reducing risk, users can work faster and smarter.
“We congratulate Egnyte for the recognition as an award winner in multiple categories of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the eighth annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats.”
The full list of winners for the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards can be found here.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
Kristen Carvalho
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
