ParagraphAI Brings Generative AI into Every App with Enhanced AI Keyboard Technology

ParagraphAI Takes Mobile Miscommunication Head-On with Enhanced AI Keyboard Technology
We are rapidly innovating to bring a world-class AI keyboard to our users.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ParagraphAI, the company behind the world's first GPT-powered AI writing app, has just released an enhanced iOS and Android AI keyboard designed to eliminate miscommunication.
This AI keyboard introduces groundbreaking features that allow users to instantly reply to emails and messages and edit existing text within all of their favorite apps. With this update, users can quickly create, edit, fix, or reply to any message . This is especially helpful for non-native English writers to instantly improve their writing skills using science-based writing strategies designed for effective communication.
“We are rapidly innovating to bring a world-class AI keyboard to our users.”, said co-founder and CEO, Shail Silver. The primary objective of this tool is to eliminate issues of miscommunication. ParagraphAI not only aims to enhance the overall keyboard experience, but to encourage completely confident communication in any form of writing. Users can easily reply, edit, and analyze existing text, it even serves as a complete email writer.
By helping people write fluently directly in any app, ParagraphAI is becoming a global leader in AI communication. However, it faces tough competition from Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Swift Keyboard, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google's Gboard, and Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) native iOS keyboard among others.
For more information about ParagraphAI, visit https://paragraphai.com
Download ParagraphAI’s AI keyboard for free via the iOS App Store and Google Play.
About ParagraphAI
ParagraphAI builds AI writing assistant software for Google Chrome, iOS, and Android, that helps its users feel confident communicating in any form.
Other