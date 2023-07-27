Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,217 in the last 365 days.

ParagraphAI Brings Generative AI into Every App with Enhanced AI Keyboard Technology

Leading free AI writing tool ParagraphAI is proud to announce the launch of its new AI keyboard.

ParagraphAI Continues Enhancing AI Keyboard Communication

ParagraphAI Takes Mobile Miscommunication Head-On with Enhanced AI Keyboard Technology

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

We are rapidly innovating to bring a world-class AI keyboard to our users.”
— Shail Silver
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ParagraphAI, the company behind the world's first GPT-powered AI writing app, has just released an enhanced iOS and Android AI keyboard designed to eliminate miscommunication.

This AI keyboard introduces groundbreaking features that allow users to instantly reply to emails and messages and edit existing text within all of their favorite apps. With this update, users can quickly create, edit, fix, or reply to any message . This is especially helpful for non-native English writers to instantly improve their writing skills using science-based writing strategies designed for effective communication.

“We are rapidly innovating to bring a world-class AI keyboard to our users.”, said co-founder and CEO, Shail Silver. The primary objective of this tool is to eliminate issues of miscommunication. ParagraphAI not only aims to enhance the overall keyboard experience, but to encourage completely confident communication in any form of writing. Users can easily reply, edit, and analyze existing text, it even serves as a complete email writer.

By helping people write fluently directly in any app, ParagraphAI is becoming a global leader in AI communication. However, it faces tough competition from Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Swift Keyboard, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google's Gboard, and Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) native iOS keyboard among others.

For more information about ParagraphAI, visit https://paragraphai.com

Download ParagraphAI’s AI keyboard for free via the iOS App Store and Google Play.

About ParagraphAI
ParagraphAI builds AI writing assistant software for Google Chrome, iOS, and Android, that helps its users feel confident communicating in any form.

Amanda Sadowski
ParagraphAI
+1 917-762-9144
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

ParagraphAI Brings Generative AI into Every App with Enhanced AI Keyboard Technology

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more