ParagraphAI Partners with Visto to Revolutionize Document Completion for Non-Native English Speakers

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ParagraphAI, the world’s fastest-growing AI writing app, today announced a new partnership with Visto, a SaaS platform designed to make the immigration process more efficient that will empower non-native English-speaking immigrants to complete documents with greater ease and confidence.

“Our mission has always been to make the English language more approachable,” said Shail Silver, CEO at ParagraphAI. “This new partnership supports immigrants in learning how to naturally write in their second language.”

By leveraging Visto’s immigration file automation and ParagraphAI’s AI writing assistant, non-native English speakers can now confidently submit an application that showcases their unique talents and abilities, ultimately improving their chances of success.

“Non-native English speakers often struggle when navigating the Canadian immigration process - which can be confusing and stressful even for those with perfect English,” said Josh Schachnow, CEO at Visto and Canadian immigration lawyer. “Leveraging the power of ParagraphAI with Visto’s existing technology will give newcomers to Canada the added language skills and confidence to make their experience that much better.”

ParagraphAI is a free AI writing assistant that helps ESL English as a Second Language users to write and improve text. Learn more at paragraphai.com.

