Writing on Your iPad Just got Easier with ParagraphAI's New AI Writing App and Keyboard Extension

Write with Precision Anywhere You Go with the World's First AI Writing App & Keyboard Extension Powered by GPT-3.

If a computer is like a bicycle for the mind, then AI is like a motor on the bicycle.”
— Shail Silver, Co-founder and CEO
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParagraphAI is a leading provider of robust AI writing software and released the worlds first GPT-3 powered iOS AI keyboard extension. The new ParagraphAI keyboard allows free and premium users to quickly draft original messages or create replies based on previous messages without switching between applications on their iPhone and iPad.

This is a remarkable upgrade for iPad users, given the iPad’s clunky, oversized keyboard. Until now, users had to toggle between applications to access the AI writing app or were susceptible to inappropriate autocorrect errors without an AI writer available. These massive flaws were detrimental to productivity, focus, and message clarity.

Now ParagraphAI iPad users can use the built-in AI keyboard to draft original content and contextually accurate replies without toggling between applications. Another bonus? This native iOS keyboard is entirely free to use.

"Many professionals turn to their iPad as a mobile working hub." says ParagraphAI Head of Product & Data, Vessy Stroumsky. "The ParagraphAI keyboard lets you communicate confidently and clearly without being tied down to your computer or hindered by iPad typing errors."

Leveraging GPT-3.5 natural language processing technology, ParagraphAI’s unique keyboard allows users to:

- Write better, faster across your favorite apps.
- Reply to any message in any mobile messenger.
- Spend less time proofreading and polishing mobile content.
- Install and start writing in seconds.

Visit ParagraphAI.com for more information about ParagraphAI’s free AI writing software.


About ParagraphAI

ParagraphAI is a GPT-3 powered AI writing assistant for Google Chrome, iOS, and Android, that learns from use and helps its users write better copy.

