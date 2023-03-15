Reports Open Soon: Quarter 3 Reporting

Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy reports for Quarter 3 (January, February, and March) open on April 1st.

These reports are due on Sunday, April 15th.

These reports will need to be reviewed, validated, and certified. Superintendent certification is required for all quarterly reporting, with the exception of Attendance data, which is Validated in Quarters 1, 2, and 3, then certified in Quarter 4.

In preparation for this reporting, please update student data in State Synergy and review data in NEO.

Reporting Resources:

For questions about quarterly reporting contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896