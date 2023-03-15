ENERLITES ANNOUNCES THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH AGENTS WEST

Enerlites has created an exciting new partnership with manufacturers' representative agency Agents West, Inc. Read more for details on our new rep.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites is proud to announce our new partnership with manufacturer representative Agents West. We are looking forward to building a relationship with this top-tier agency.

Agents West serves a diverse account base that covers Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and El Paso. They work with a multitude of customers such as national distributors, local distributors, and contractors to provide complete sales and marketing services to the Electrical and Lighting industries. They are constantly working to embody their values of integrity, mutual respect, drive, teamwork, and accountability. This shines through in how they treat their customers and partnered manufacturers.

Their company brings with them a plethora of experience, insight, and expertise. In the 45 years since its inception, Agents West has become a nationally recognized company. They proudly represent a broad spectrum of electrical component and supply manufacturers, and we are happy to join that list.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

