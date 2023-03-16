WebRezPro Awarded Preferred Connectivity Partner Status with Expedia Group
As a Preferred Connectivity Partner, we are excited to help shape future solutions and pilot new innovations that enable our mutual clients to grow their businesses further.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WebRezPro cloud property management system is delighted to announce it has achieved Preferred Connectivity Partner status with Expedia Group for 2023. This recognition earns WebRezPro early access to new Expedia Group tools and features to help lodging operators grow their businesses and brings opportunities to help shape future products.
Expedia Group, one of the world’s leading travel marketplaces with an extensive brand portfolio that includes Expedia, Hotels.com, Orbitz, Travelocity, and more, recognizes and awards a select few top-performing connectivity partners as part of their annual Connectivity Partner Program.
As a connectivity partner, WebRezPro provides an integrated solution that helps lodging operators manage their properties across Expedia Group channels. The integration automatically distributes live rates and availability across connected channels and imports reservations coming from those channels into WebRezPro, eliminating the need to enter rates, availability, and reservations manually and reducing the risk of overbooking.
Preferred Connectivity Partners are recognized for maintaining high-quality software connections to the Expedia Group travel platform. WebRezPro was awarded Preferred Connectivity Partner status based on several technical and performance criteria to ensure they:
-Enable a wide range of tools and capabilities in the Expedia Group marketplace
-Provide a quality Expedia Group connection with a reliable user experience
-Streamline the Expedia Group onboarding experience with high-quality support for properties
-Maintain a strong portfolio of high-performing properties in the Expedia Group marketplace
“This achievement demonstrates our commitment to both our customers and tech partners to provide meaningful and effective connections,” said Frank Verhagen, president and founder of WebRezPro. “For over a decade, we’ve been helping connect lodging providers to travelers through our partnership with Expedia. As a Preferred Connectivity Partner, we are excited to help shape future solutions and pilot new innovations that enable our mutual clients to grow their businesses further.”
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a powerful, easy-to-use cloud property management system for all accommodation types and sizes. The fully integrated all-in-one system saves lodging operators time and maximizes revenue by simplifying and automating front desk and back office operations. Bringing the benefits of the cloud to 2000+ properties in 45+ countries, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit https://webrezpro.com.
