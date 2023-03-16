Otentu Launches Limited-Edition Ceramic Art Display Concept: Galia
Interchangeable Display Becomes Collaborative Art For The Home Created By Student Tair Bet Or; Produced By Otentu To Scale Emerging ArtistNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otentu, the discovery marketplace and scaling platform for art and design students, has released a limited-edition home decor piece Galia, a new interchangeable ceramic art display concept. The unique six or twelve piece set is collaborative art inviting customers to create their own display to feature produce, personal items and more.
The design was created by Tair Bet Or, an Industrial Design student at Holon Institute of Technology in Israel, who named the piece after her mother, Galia. The vibrant colors and scents of the fruit her mother brought from the market every week, were the inspiration when creating the display. From fruit and vegetables to jewelry, electronics and beyond, the Galia provides the possibility to craft a new, individual art display every day. “This collaborative art display was designed for you to express your vision and have the freedom to change it around as you see fit,” said Tair Bet Or.
Galia was carefully curated and produced creations from the diverse and eclectic selection of art and design work created by students at the finest schools in the world and showcased on Otentu. Consist f individual pieces that can be arranged in variety of ways, Galia provides a collaborative experience in which each buyer can craft their own colorful displays constantly changing fruits and pieces to express an ever evolving individual perspective. Owners of Galia will continue the process of creation started by the artists, each crafting their own vision.
Otentu’s limited-edition creations support the dreams and creativity of aspiring creators. By purchasing an Otentu collection work, buyers play an active role in the development of the next generation of artists and designers.
Galia is available for presale on Otentu.com. 999 were produced of each set with the 6 piece retailing for $175 and the 12 piece for $295 available exclusively on Otentu.com. Each piece comes with a certificate of authenticity and the designer’s story booklet.
About Tair Bet Or
Tair is an Industrial Design Student at Holon Institute of Technology in Israel, and designer who cares about society, humans and sustainability. She loves following the sun and exploring new cultures all through her eyes and camera. She aspires to influence through her designs. She sees design as an opportunity to make connections between cultures and people as well as creating equality and happiness in society.
About Otentu
Otentu is first of its kind online discovery marketplace and scaling platform connecting art and design students and recent graduates with global customers looking to support and discover new talent. Creating a collaborative experience between emerging artists and interested buyers, Otentu fosters the growth of students and their careers. Otentu empowers both the curators and the creators to express individuality and to be inspired. For more visit www.otentu.com
