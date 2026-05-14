Relax The Back Addresses Back and Neck Pain During National Posture Month with New Ergonomic and Spinal Relief Solutions

New Product Launches from Libernovo, Lifeform & Kanuda Designed to Relieve Pain from Prolonged Sitting with Expert Guidance from Relax The Back Wellness Council

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Posture Month this May, Relax The Back , the leading retailer of ergonomic furniture and wellness solutions, is introducing new products designed to help alleviate the growing impact of prolonged sitting on the body. From dynamic ergonomic seating to therapist-designed spinal traction devices, the latest assortment focuses on relieving back and neck pain while supporting long-term posture and mobility.“Sitting has quietly become a modern epidemic,” said Dr. Steve Nandkeshwar, D.C., Chiropractor and a member of the Relax The Back Wellness Council. “More Americans are sitting for longer than ever — often hours commuting followed by full workdays at a desk. Over time, this places significant strain on the spine, leading to chronic discomfort. The right ergonomic support, paired with simple daily movement, can play a meaningful role in reducing pain and restoring proper alignment.”The expanded assortment reflects Relax The Back’s approach to combining expert guidance with solutions customers can test in-store, reinforcing its position as a destination for personalized support, recovery, and pain relief.A Dynamic Ergonomic Chair Designed for Movement and Spinal SupportRelax The Back is now the first nationwide brick-and-mortar retailer where customers can experience the Libernovo Omni, the world’s first dynamic ergonomic chair. Designed to adapt in real time to the user’s movement, the chair supports continuous spinal alignment throughout the day.Chip-controlled dynamic support personalizes positioning, while built-in massage and OmniStretch mode help decompress the spine in as little as five minutes. A differential tilt maintains natural screen positioning, and the included StepSync Footrest promotes circulation during extended periods of sitting. The chair is designed to support comfort, mobility, and recovery across work, gaming, and relaxation.Fifty Years of Ergonomic Innovation, Now in Exclusive Limited-Edition ChairsTo celebrate five decades of ergonomic innovation, Lifeformhas released two limited-edition versions of its flagship executive design — available exclusively through Relax The Back, Lifeform's longtime customizable retail partner. The Lifeform50th Anniversary High Back Ultimate Executive Office Chair and the Lifeform50th Anniversary Mid Back Ultimate Executive Office Chair pair the brand's signature ergonomic engineering with heirloom-quality craftsmanship.Both chairs are upholstered in Rowland Chestnut full-grain leather, with each piece carrying the natural variations that make it one of a kind. They share the same ergonomic foundation built for long hours of focused work: a contoured waterfall seat that reduces pressure on the tailbone and supports healthy circulation, the Schukraadjustable lumbar system that promotes proper spinal alignment by supporting the natural "S" curve of the back, and tilt and tension controls that let users customize their seating position for all-day comfort.Therapist-Designed Spinal Traction Devices for Daily Pain ReliefRelax The Back is also introducing Kanuda, a therapist-designed wellness brand focused on non-invasive spinal care. Three portable wellness solutions are now available for use at home, at the office, or on the go: Head Nap, designed to gently decompress the cervical spine and reduce neck tension in as little as 10 minutes per day; Lumbar Nap, engineered to relieve lower back pressure, support circulation, and improve mobility with 10–30 minutes of daily use; and Spine Nap, which targets the neck, shoulders, and upper back to reduce strain and improve mobility through gentle traction-inspired support.Expert-Recommended Posture Fixes to Reduce Daily StrainTo complement the new product launches, Dr. Steve Nandkeshwar shares simple daily posture adjustments to help reduce pain associated with prolonged sitting:- Reset your car seat: Sit close enough that your knees stay softly bent at the pedals, never fully extended or locked, and engage lumbar support so the spine stays neutral and supported through the drive.- Build a neutral workstation: Skip rigid 90-degree angles, the body can't sustain a fixed position. Aim instead for a neutral posture: an open hip angle, a supported spine, feet supported (flat on the floor or on a footrest), and the monitor slightly below eye level so the neck stays relaxed. The goal is reducing strain, not hitting textbook angles.- Incorporate movement breaks: Chin tucks, chest openers, and scapular squeezes every couple of hours help unload the spine and ease the stiffness and tension that come from holding any one position too long.In addition to the new launches, Relax The Back continues to offer ergonomic seating and workspace solutions from leading brands including Anthros and Humanscale, helping customers build more supportive work environments designed to reduce strain, improve alignment, and enhance comfort during extended sitting.To shop these new arrivals, visit a Relax The Back store near you or shop online at relaxtheback.com.About Relax The BackRelax The Back has been a leader in promoting whole-body wellness, mobility, and recovery for more than 40 years, offering personalized, expert-guided solutions designed to improve movement, enhance sleep, and support recovery, everyday comfort, and pain relief. By addressing how people move, rest, and recharge, Relax The Back helps customers feel and function at their best at every stage of life. Through its direct-to-consumer website and 70+ retail stores across North America, Relax The Back delivers a differentiated retail experience rooted in individualized guidance, education, and a holistic approach to well-being. Anchored in its three LiveWellness pillars—Ease, Thrive, and Renew—Relax The Back empowers customers to move better, recover smarter, and live with greater comfort and confidence. For more information, visit www.relaxtheback.com

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