Human Touch® Taps Stress and Brain Health Expert Dr. Heidi Hanna to Share Stress Awareness Month Insights

Offering Science-Informed Guidance on Building Consistent, At-Home Recovery Habits to Better Manage Daily Stress

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch , a leader in high-performance massage chairs and wellness products for over 45 years, is spotlighting Stress Awareness Month with insights from neuroscientist and stress and brain health expert Dr. Heidi Hanna, a member of its Wellness Council Dr. Hanna, CEO of Synergy Brain Fitness, is recognized for translating neuroscience into actionable strategies that support resilience, cognitive performance, and overall well-being. She is a Fellow and Advisory Board Member of the American Institute of Stress and has worked with organizations including Google, Microsoft, the PGA Tour, and the NFL.As part of this initiative, Dr. Hanna is sharing guidance on practical, science-informed approaches to managing everyday stress, with a focus on building consistent recovery habits that can be sustained over time.Drawing from her work in brain health, Dr. Hanna emphasizes that consistent physical recovery practices can play an important role in supporting the body’s stress response. She identifies massage as one approach that can support relaxation, improved sleep, and overall well-being by helping to ease physical tension and promote recovery.“One of the most important things we can do for our brain and body is create regular opportunities to reset,” said Dr. Heidi Hanna. “The key is having simple ways to build in those moments of recovery, and tools like massage can make it easier to create consistent reset points throughout the day.”She also notes that consistency can be a challenge when wellness practices require time, travel, or scheduling. Access to recovery tools at home helps support more regular integration of these practices into daily routines.Human Touch’s portfolio of massage chairs and wellness products is designed to simulate techniques used by professional massage therapists, offering convenient, daily support for stress relief, recovery, and overall well-being.Dr. Hanna is part of Human Touch’s Wellness Council, a group of clinicians, performance specialists, and wellness experts who contribute to product development, educational initiatives, and the application of recovery practices in real-world settings.To learn more about Dr. Heidi Hanna and the Human Touch Wellness Council, visit www.humantouch.com/pages/wellness-council About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

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