Human Touch Appoints Olympic Gold Medalist Mark Henderson to Wellness Council, Supporting Recovery and Performance

During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, Henderson Brings Firsthand Olympic Recovery Experience to Human Touch’s Expert-led Wellness Platform

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch , a leader in premium massage chair technology, today announced that Olympic gold medalist Mark Henderson has joined its Wellness Council, an expert collective dedicated to advancing education around recovery, performance, and long-term well-being. Known for its high-quality massage chairs, Human Touch continues to focus on how advanced technology can support both athletic performance and everyday wellness.The appointment, announced during National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, underscores Human Touch’s continued focus on the role of recovery in both peak performance and everyday health.Henderson brings elite-level experience to the role, having spent more than nine years on the U.S. National Swim Team and earning gold as part of the U.S. men’s 4×100-meter medley relay at the 1996 Summer Olympics. His perspective is shaped not only by competition at the highest level, but by a long-standing personal commitment to recovery.“Six months before the Olympics, I injured my back while squatting, and suddenly my entire focus shifted to recovery,” said Mark Henderson. “With my U.S. National Team stipend, I invested in a Human Touch massage chair. I used it every day to manage pain, loosen my back, and stay consistent with my recovery. It helped me rebuild confidence in the water and ultimately compete at my best in Atlanta. That chair wasn’t a luxury—it was a daily lifeline.”Henderson continued using the same chair for more than two decades following his Olympic career, reinforcing his belief that consistent recovery is foundational not only to peak performance, but to long-term health.“Mark’s story reflects exactly what Human Touch stands for—the intersection of performance, recovery, and how people feel every day,” said David Wood, CEO at Human Touch. “His firsthand experience using our technology at the highest level of sport, and continuing that commitment well beyond competition, makes him a valuable expert contributor to our Wellness Council.”Following his competitive career, Henderson has remained engaged in the athletic community, supporting athletes, coaches, and families with guidance on training, recovery, and overall well-being.As a member of the Human Touch Wellness Council, Henderson will contribute to educational initiatives and expert-driven content designed to help consumers better understand how recovery supports both performance and longevity.His appointment reinforces Human Touch’s broader commitment to combining innovative wellness technology with expert insight—particularly as recovery continues to gain recognition as a critical component of overall fitness. For more information visit www.humantouch.com About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

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