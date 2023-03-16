International Women's Day Continued Celebrating Gender Equality & Women Who Use AI and Blockchain in the Creative Arts
International Women's Day Continued Honoring Gender Equality &The Future of Women who Use AI and Blockchain in the Creative Arts.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web3 women of the future will Moderate a panel hosted by SingularityNet.io / Jam Galaxy Band's CEO Dianne Krouse. A visionary leader in AI and Music, utilizing her expertise in marketing strategy, data intelligence, and blockchain technology to create decentralized systems that promote the betterment of humanity and the planet. Alongside Angelica Nefertiti, Strong Founder of The XRAGENCY.CO, Founders Of The MFTs, A Decentralized Storytelling NFT( Non-fungible tokens) (NFTs) project utilized for decentralized storytelling, and Carico. a coffee business owner.
Together the women will Moderate a panel and discuss Gender Equality & Women Who Use AI and Blockchain in the Creative Arts. They will touch upon the future and how technology allows them to share creativity unprecedentedly. Both women are excited about technology's evolution being faster than ever before, creating new less restrictive and exciting communication methods. Both Musicians agree that Music is a universal language that spans across cultures – and is the revolution in how we experience the culture and channels humanity toward greater creativity in all forms!
The panel will be moderated and shared by a multicultural cast of women from around the globe.
The Moderators are Co Led Dianne Krouse & Nefertiti Strong,
Dianne Krouse CEO, Co-Founder, Creative Lead Jam With a decade of experience developing successful loyalty marketing programs for major brands and startups and a background in economics, finance, and Music, Dianne is uniquely qualified to design and implement innovative solutions that drive positive change for the creative arts.
Angelica Nefertiti Strong Futurist *Director * Producer * Musician Visionary Cultural Innovator * Coffee Agribusiness Principle* Heraldist & Wondermarks Müenchen Founder of XRAGENCY.co and Head of Business Development for Square-o-n-e.com/Unlimited working with advertisers and brands worldwide to transform their company story into platform agnostic gripping film, television or other rich media content.
The panelists featured are Nova Lorraine (Jamaica), an Award-winning fashion designer Storyteller, Author, and Keynote Speaker. AI For Creatives Podcast Host & Founder of Raine Magazine and Nova has a Masters in Clinical Psychology from the University of Connecticut and is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology and the NASA T2X | TCRP Tech Accelerator.
Gail Abad (Singapore) Chemical engineering, Financial advising, and web3 marketer with a passion for making systems easier for the people I work with."
Kume Chibsa (Ethiopian)CEO & founder of Afrovalley, Corporate IT transformation, and Social Impact Entrepreneur. Kume is CEO & founder of Afrovalley, the blockchain Agro cross-border commodity trading and logistics platform and ecosystem that will serve as the peer-to-peer marketplace connecting farmers with wholesalers, and retailers assuring quality and quantity to the buyer while opening direct financing, market opportunities, and greater return for farmers.
Alice Bromage
(London) MBA FRGS FRSA Director of Empowering Success UK Ambassador for the Black Mambas, & internationally recognized keynote speaker. Alice is an internationally recognized keynote speaker and lifelong adventurist specializing in leadership and resilience strategies.
Zuzanna Kletschka(Milan, Italy) Research Architect FLO - Felloni Lateral Office, and a Graduated in Architecture, currently based in Milan, Italy, working with FLO - Felloni Lateral Office, taking an active part in architectural, urban, and landscape projects that take into account the problem of climate change.
Roxanne Marie Lomotos(from the island of Bohol, Philippines. ) Chemical Engineer /Special Science Teacher Storyteller web3, Metaverse and decentralization," Roxanne Marie Lomotos is a Filipino chemical engineer; she makes a living as a STEM and researches public school educator and part-time content blog writer for the MFTs and Hive. The women will have the floor and discuss their ideas of today's AI and the use of AI in their Creative work.
And without further ado, we are joined by Desdemona Robot; Desdemona is a musician robot, a product for humans and AI robots in collaboration with Jam Galaxy. She is also the little sister of Sophia the Robot! Jam Galaxy is a partnership between SingularityNET and Hanson Robotics.
The Youtube event will be live, hosted by SingularityNET, the world's leading decentralised AI marketplace, running on blockchain, whose core mission is the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) for a beneficial technological Singularity. Decentralizing AI through emerging blockchain technology – creating a fair distribution of power, value, and technology in the global commons. Beneficial AI Network AI systems are focused on making the world a more compassionate, just, and sustainable place now and in the future. AGI Development Creating a foundation for the emergence of decentralized human-level intelligence, open-sourcing the creation of Artificial General Intelligence.
These women should be celebrated and acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to humanity and the emergent use of technology as creatives. We must uplift them and their communities; this is an exciting new paradigm shift we're witnessing. These amazing women will come together on March 16th at 3:00 PM UTC. These women are the future leaders of tomorrow.
