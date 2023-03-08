The MFTs Celebrate A NFT Storytelling Project International Womens Day 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MFTs Celebrate International Womens Day 2023 IWD is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the diverse experiences, perspectives, and contributions of women around the world, and to acknowledge the unique challenges and barriers they face.
Welcome to the year 2023, where the future is now. To show our support and Diversity the MFTs have traveled to Harlem in celebration of the Harlem Fine Arts Show in NYC. The project was seen by over 6,000 Art lovers. The arts have the power to shape society and culture. By promoting diversity in the arts, we can help to promote diversity and inclusivity more broadly, and challenge the stereotypes and biases that may exist in our society.This is a fundemental belief of the founders of this project.
The rise of Web3 has given way to decentralized storytelling, where everyone has the chance to determine the narrative of their favorite character’s next chapter. This is a game changer in the virtual world as not only does it provide endless potential for creativity, but it also fuels our drive to connect deeper through stories. But how does it work?
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital goods and artwork represented by various formats such as JPEG, MOV, and GIF.
As the term ‘non-fungible’ implies, these collectibles are unique and come with their own digital signature. Because NFTs are purchased and traded on a blockchain, they can not be duplicated and ownership can be verified. The 2022 cryptocurrency crash ushered in a turning point for NFTs. The time has come for projects to come back stronger with real use of blockchain and long-term solutions. With time, NFTs have exponentially increased their potential to become vehicles for decentralized storytelling. Through Storytelling NFTs, anyone can customize their avatars, weave a world of narratives around their NFT characters, and take them on extraordinary adventures. Storytelling NFTs can serve as a platform for creators with different levels of experience. This allows communities to come together -- from gamers and artists, to writers and collectors. In the world of NFTs, everything is fair game.
Welcome to the World of The MFTs
he MFTs are among the pioneering projects to adopt this breakthrough platform, producing a collection of 3D full-body avatars that integrate Metaverse and Blockchain technology with storytelling, adventure gaming, and cartoons. Think of your MFT avatar as a character and you get the chance to decide what happens at every turn.
The talented creators see The MFTs as the next big thing in innovation and entertainment. He assembled a team of experienced technologists, veterans in the entertainment industry, agency owners and business professionals who are all passionate about web3 and the convergence of business, media and emergent technology. As strong believers of propelling new ideas forward, the group shares a vision of reimagining the way NFTs have been adapted in the new merging of tech, to push the boundaries of the human imagination even further.
With our over 20 years of experience in the world of art and entertainment, we've got the portfolio to make this big idea happen. We have worked with Adidas, Nikon, CNN, BMW, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and many more -- NFTS are truly exciting as we easily felt connected to it. We value creativity and productivity at our core and thus believe in the many possibilities it holds for further innovations,” Max Penzel shares as one of the founders and creative producer. The team aims to reach new audiences in the writing space to deliver the power of the STORY, bending current realities and challenging creativity to give birth to diverse and inclusive ideas. It will also promote the write- to-earn (WTE) concept as an attractive option for young writers.
Meet the Family,
At the heart of the MFTs community is our ordinary, average, typical family. Except they’re not so ordinary... because they live in a multiverse.
The MFTs are made up of seven main characters: dad Vern, mom Vicky, daughter Tilda, son Robby, Granny Gertrude, their neighbor Tim, and cop Sergeant Muledeer as they traverse a multi-dimensional portal that allows different versions of themselves into their universe.
Tim is secretly in love with Tilda. Granny is going on a thousand dates. Robby runs a billion-dollar tech empire from his room. Vicky is regularly cooking up conspiracy theories. Vern is about to give a long lecture, again. And Sergeant Muledeer? He’s just trying to figure out who opened the portal. With complex personalities, lovable quirks, and relatable family dynamics as backbone, The MFTs’ stories come alive with endless plot twists at every pull of their fridge door.
What you can expect from The MFTs.
Each MFTs holder gets to choose a character that best represents their personality, and come up with his or her own backstory through the MFTs website. Members vote on its trajectory, and brainstorm ideas for what happens next. The community will then recognize and award the best NFT stories; the more invested the audience is, the more valuable the project becomes. Here’s the best part: the writer can be incentivized for their creativity. The idea is that the better the story, the more value the MFT gains! And when an avatar is sold, the story remains embedded in the character, with the new owner having the option to pick up where the story is left off. Thriving projects benefit the web3 community by potentially increasing demand for certain NFTs, benefitting the overall NFT market, and redefining the utility of digital collectibles. The ability of stories to power collaboration, teach values, and communicate emotions makes decentralized storytelling a promising investment for billion-dollar
industries.
How can you immerse yourself in The MFTs community,
Creating is an experience in itself. Aside from exciting community events and immersive experiences, MFTs holders gain access to an exclusive writer’s room where they can connect with like-minded individuals, and collaborate with renowned talents in the creative industry. Our team consists of film professionals who have worked for blockbuster hits such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Cloud Atlas, Strike, and Agent 47.
The MFTs Boot Camp is a Web3-powered virtual community. By joining human collaboration and technology, it provides a place for inspiration and connection as one gains valuable insights from best practices and creative conversations.
Experiment with decentralized story building, tinker with artificial intelligence, and use AR to interact with other characters -- all with the vision of building Film3, the future of digital entertainment.
The MFTs incorporate gamification elements into the creation process to create a playground where only the imagination is the limit.
As the community grows, these wacky worlds of wonder hope to become a gateway for crossover promotions with other brands and metaverses, forever changing the fabric of traditional storytelling.
