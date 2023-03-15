April 1 Enrollment Reporting Webinar Rescheduled for March 21

The Maine Department of Education’s Data Team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, March 21st from 10-11am. This webinar will review April 1 Enrollment which collects data used to calculate tuition rates.

Use this link to join the April 1 Enrollment Webinar on March 21st at 10:00 am. Registration is NOT required for this webinar.

Report information:

Reporting Period: 4/1

Report Opens: 4/1

Report Due: 4/15

Required to Report: All school administrative units (SAUs) and private schools with publicly funded students should ensure that their enrollment data is current – this includes Charter Schools and Education in Unorganized Territories.

For questions about this webinar or April 1 Enrollment reporting please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.