April 1 Enrollment Reporting Webinar Rescheduled for March 21

The Maine Department of Education’s Data Team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, March 21st from 10-11am. This webinar will review April 1 Enrollment which collects data used to calculate tuition rates.

Use this link to join the April 1 Enrollment Webinar on March 21st at 10:00 am. Registration is NOT required for this webinar.

Report information:

  • Reporting Period: 4/1
  • Report Opens: 4/1
  • Report Due: 4/15

Required to Report: All school administrative units (SAUs) and private schools with publicly funded students should ensure that their enrollment data is current – this includes Charter Schools and Education in Unorganized Territories.

For questions about this webinar or April 1 Enrollment reporting please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.

