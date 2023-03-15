Regional Conversations for McKinney-Vento Liaisons and Organizations

Join the Maine Department of Education for In Person Spring Regional Meetings:

Hear updates on federal, state, and local policies and resources for students and families who are homeless or have unstable housing

Learn how to increase your school and district’s capacity to support students

Hear strategies to improve student engagement and support from Jessa Wyman with New Beginnings

Brainstorm solution-oriented strategies affecting youth in your school and community

Network with colleagues from other schools and organizations in your region

Dates and Times for Schools and Organizations in Your Region!

York & Cumberland Counties

People’s Choice Bank

23 Industrial Park Road, Saco

Thursday, March 30

9:30 am -12:00 pm

Mid Coast, Kennebec & Somerset Counties

Burton M. Cross Office Building

111 Sewall Street, Augusta

Room 103 A&B

Wednesday, April 5

9:00-11:30 am

Androscoggin, Franklin, & Oxford Counties

Lewiston Central Office, Dingley Conference Room

36 Oak Street, Lewiston

Tuesday, April 11 9:00 – 11:30 am

Penobscot & Piscataquis Counties

Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond St, #915, Bangor

Thursday, April 27

8:15– 10:30 am

Washington & Hancock Counties

Department of Labor

53 Prescott Drive, Machias

Thursday, April 27

1:00- 3:20pm

Aroostook County

Department of Labor

66 Spruce Street

Presque Isle

Friday, April 28 9:00-11:30am

No cost to participants ~ Registration is required. REGISTER HERE.

For More Information Contact:

Amelia Lyons at amelia.lyons@maine.gov or Susan Lieberman at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com