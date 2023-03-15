Regional Conversations for McKinney-Vento Liaisons and Organizations
Join the Maine Department of Education for In Person Spring Regional Meetings:
- Hear updates on federal, state, and local policies and resources for students and families who are homeless or have unstable housing
- Learn how to increase your school and district’s capacity to support students
- Hear strategies to improve student engagement and support from Jessa Wyman with New Beginnings
- Brainstorm solution-oriented strategies affecting youth in your school and community
- Network with colleagues from other schools and organizations in your region
Dates and Times for Schools and Organizations in Your Region!
York & Cumberland Counties
People’s Choice Bank
23 Industrial Park Road, Saco
Thursday, March 30
9:30 am -12:00 pm
Mid Coast, Kennebec & Somerset Counties
Burton M. Cross Office Building
111 Sewall Street, Augusta
Room 103 A&B
Wednesday, April 5
9:00-11:30 am
Androscoggin, Franklin, & Oxford Counties
Lewiston Central Office, Dingley Conference Room
36 Oak Street, Lewiston
Tuesday, April 11 9:00 – 11:30 am
Penobscot & Piscataquis Counties
Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond St, #915, Bangor
Thursday, April 27
8:15– 10:30 am
Washington & Hancock Counties
Department of Labor
53 Prescott Drive, Machias
Thursday, April 27
1:00- 3:20pm
Aroostook County
Department of Labor
66 Spruce Street
Presque Isle
Friday, April 28 9:00-11:30am
No cost to participants ~ Registration is required. REGISTER HERE.
For More Information Contact:
Amelia Lyons at amelia.lyons@maine.gov or Susan Lieberman at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com