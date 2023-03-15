MDC and partners host native warm season grass management workshop in Versailles April 11

Body

VERSAILLES, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in partnership with several other organizations, invites the public to a native warm season grass management workshop at Hunter Civic Center in Versailles April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This workshop will guide landowners on how to establish warm season grass on their land and manage native grasses for grazing and haying. Updated economic budgets and new cost-share opportunities will also be provided to participants. Finally, participants will learn about the benefits that native grasses provide for wildlife habitat.

This event is free to the public, and lunch will be provided. Registration is required and can be done by calling either the Morgan County MU Extension office at (573) 378-5358 or the Morgan County Soil and Water Conservation District at (573) 378-5822 ext. 3. Hunter Civic Center is located at 201 W. Jasper St. in Versailles.