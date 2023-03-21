With Online Crimes Against Teens Rising Exponentially, the OurPact App Hones Its Focus to Protecting Kids Online

OurPact is the leading parental management app in the industry Eturi CEO Amir Moussavian The OurPact "View" tool allows parents to filter screen shots from their child's devices by categories of troubling or dangerous behaviors

The leading parental management app is now emphasizing how its expansive feature set is also the best way for parents to keep their kids safe online.

We’ve seen the online threats and dangers to children increasing at an exponential rate. As a result, we’ve developed specific features to significantly help parents keep their kids safe online.” — Eturi CEO Amir Moussavian

SAN DIEGO, CA., UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- While online crimes against teens worldwide are increasing at an alarming rate, Eturi Corp. reported that it is honing the focus of its marketing efforts to inform parents that its innovative OurPact app is one of the most effective ways to protect their kids online. It is a major new direction and a critical one in the current state where online predators are targeting more and more kids on a daily basis. This crisis is reaching critical mass and the OurPact app has never been a more important tool for concerned parents worldwide.Consider these troubling statistics:- HALF A MILLION INTERNET PREDATORS POSE A DANGER TO CHILDREN ON A DAILY BASIS, according to the FBI, and online predators mostly target children between the ages of 12 and 15.*- THERE WERE 24,299 CATFISHING CASES REPORTED IN 2021, ACCORDING TO FBI DATA, up from 18,493 in 2018. This equates to a 30% increase in the last four years.**- THE FBI INTERNET CRIME COMPLAINT CENTER RECEIVED OVER 16,000 SEXTORTION COMPLAINTS IN 2021 with victims losing a combined $13.6 million. More alarming is the fact this number is only a fraction of the real crimes as 66% of victims of sex-related crimes never report the crime to police.***- APPROXIMATELY 46% OF STUDENTS AGES 13 -17 REPORTED EXPERIENCING CYBERBULLYING IN THEIR LIFETIME, according to cyberbullying.org’s 2021 Cyberbullying report****These disturbing online crime trends are why the team behind the OurPact app is working so diligently to spread the word about how this app can genuinely protect the lives and safety of families everywhere. OurPact was initially developed as one of the first screen time management apps in 2015. Today, it is used by millions of families daily to limit excessive screen time and foster a healthy balance between life and technology.Since that time, the developers have added even more important features such as a GPS family locator tool as well as the new View feature that takes automated periodic or on demand screenshots of children’s devices. This proprietary feature not only gives parents visibility into when their kids are on dangerous social apps like TikTok, Snapchat or Instagram, but it provides valuable insight into the types of content their kids are viewing both in real time and historically, and just as importantly, who they are engaging with online. This combination of security and location tracking make OurPact a vital means of protection for their kids.“When we initially released the OurPact app, our mission was to simply help parents limit the amount of time kids were spending on their phones and tablets,” says Eturi CEO Amir Moussavian. “But in the last few years, we’ve seen the online threats and dangers to children increasing at an exponential rate. As a result, we’ve developed and enhanced specific features to significantly help parents keep their kids safe online. We can and will protect families’ online experience.”OurPact’s features proved critical in recently helping two different families catch online predators before it was too late. One long-time client found her 14-year-old son the victim of a sextortion scheme by an online predator. Thanks to the View feature, she was able to see the problem as it was happening which allowed her to act before it was too late. Today, the son is extremely grateful that his mom had the OurPact app in place. You can watch her story by clicking here Another parent used the View feature to help catch a religious leader who was “grooming” her 14-year-old son just months after installing it on his devices. Even more shocking was the fact that she is a family therapist who continually warns her clients about the threats of online predators. Yet one of these perpetrators still managed to impact her family. Fortunately, she was able to catch him and report him to authorities and protect her young son.What can parents do to proactively protect their kids and keep them safe online? The quickest and most effective solution is using OurPact to limit or restrict access to harmful social media apps like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook. It gives parents the tools and features required to safeguard against dangerous online predators as well as inappropriate content through its Web Filter feature.OurPact is the leading parental control app used by over a million families worldwide. It enables parents to keep their kids safe online by managing their device use and protecting against dangerous internet exposure, social media use and online threats. It also has a premier family locator tool, so you know where your kids are 24/7. It’s a vital app solution that gives parents the security and peace-of-mind they want in today’s fast-paced, technology driven world. For more information on the OurPact app, visit OurPact.com.** https://www.rd.com/article/what-is-catfishing/ *** https://www.ic3.gov/Media/Y2021/PSA210902 **** https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2022/12/15/teens-and-cyberbullying-2022/

