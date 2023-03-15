Negotiations with the Country Director of UNFPA were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

15/03/2023

142

Today, on March 15, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the Country Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for Turkmenistan Olaf Ronnie Lindstrom, during which issues of cooperation in priority areas were discussed.

The parties noted the successful work of UNFPA within the framework of the signed Annual Plans with the relevant ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan. One of these areas of cooperation was the provision of technical assistance by UNFPA to the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics in the preparation and conduct of a complete population and housing census of the country in 2022.

In course of the talks, issues of cooperation in the field of reproductive health, gender equality and the empowerment of women were discussed. In this context, M.Byashimova noted that the Turkmen side highly appreciates the work of UNFPA in assisting in the preparation of the Report on the results of the national sample survey “Health and status of women in the family in Turkmenistan”.

During the meeting, it was also emphasized that another promising area for further cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNFPA is cooperation in the field of youth policy.