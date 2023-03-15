AUVSI to Host Multi-Domain, Multi-Sector Hill Day to Advocate for Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems on March 22

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will host its 2023 Hill Day next week, returning for the first time in-person on Capitol Hill since September 2019. Participants will be available for scheduled meetings with the press.

The one-day event brings together leading U.S companies and experts in uncrewed vehicles, autonomous technologies and robotics. AUVSI’s Advocacy-level members work in the air, ground, maritime and cyber domains and serve the commercial, civil and defense sectors.

"Autonomy already makes vehicle technologies safer for their operators and users, whether they are military personnel, average car owners, or long-haul truck drivers. Regulators need to modernize how they test and validate these systems to deploy them more quickly and safely to their users. New testing tools like modeling and simulation software allow agencies like DOD, FAA, and NHTSA to run better tests at scale, including those covering scenarios that would be nearly impossible to replicate in the real world. We are excited to work with AUVSI to urge Congress to provide the resources and oversight to these agencies to adopt modeling and simulation tools that enable better testing and validation of autonomous systems,” said Sunmin Kim, Director of Public Policy at Applied Intuition, a member of AUVSI’s Ground, Air and Maritime Advocacy Committees.

Members of AUVSI’s Board of Directors and local chapter leaders will also participate. They comprise local business owners and constituents from Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

Shared priorities that participants will advocate for include:

-Maintaining U.S. leadership and global competitiveness in technology innovation

-2023 Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization

-The President’s Budget and FY 2024 appropriations

-Department of Defense acquisition reform

-The safe integration of commercial autonomous vehicles nationwide

-Cybersecurity for uncrewed and autonomous technologies

Michael Robbins, Chief Advocacy Officer at AUVSI said: “For AUVSI and our members, our return to Capitol Hill comes at a valuable time as FAA Reauthorization work begins and shortly after release of the President’s FY 2024 Budget. We plan to raise to members of Congress that now is a critical moment for supporting the domestic technology and manufacturing base. If Congress does not modernize regulations at a rapid pace, we risk ceding leadership in emerging technologies to peer nations and rising competitors.”

DETAILS

WHAT: AUVSI Advocacy Hill Day 2023

WHEN: Wednesday, March 22

WHERE: Gold Room, 2168 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

For media requests, contact cjeppson@auvsi.org.

# # #

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics. AUVSI represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. Learn more at auvsi.org.