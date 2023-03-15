Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Pickens County

Talking Rock, GA (March 15, 2023) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pickens County, GA. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on March 15, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a resident on Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock, GA, at 11:44 p.m. on March 14, 2023. The caller reported their neighbor’s house was on fire on Jay Moss Lane and that there was gunfire coming from the home.

When deputies arrived at the house on fire, they made contact with Frank Jerry Millsapps, age 65, of Talking Rock, GA, who was armed with a shotgun. Deputies gave several commands for Millsapps to put the gun down. Millsapps refused and begin walking toward the deputies. He pointed the gun at the deputies, at which time gunfire was exchanged between Millsapps and the deputies. Millsapps was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was also learned that Millsapps had shot at a neighbor prior to deputies arriving at the home.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and upon completion of the investigation, it will be given to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.