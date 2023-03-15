Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,550 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Pickens County

Talking Rock, GA (March 15, 2023) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pickens County, GA. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on March 15, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident. 

Preliminary information indicates that the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a resident on Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock, GA, at 11:44 p.m. on March 14, 2023. The caller reported their neighbor’s house was on fire on Jay Moss Lane and that there was gunfire coming from the home.

When deputies arrived at the house on fire, they made contact with Frank Jerry Millsapps, age 65, of Talking Rock, GA, who was armed with a shotgun. Deputies gave several commands for Millsapps to put the gun down. Millsapps refused and begin walking toward the deputies. He pointed the gun at the deputies, at which time gunfire was exchanged between Millsapps and the deputies. Millsapps was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was also learned that Millsapps had shot at a neighbor prior to deputies arriving at the home.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and upon completion of the investigation, it will be given to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Pickens County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more