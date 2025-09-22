Barnesville, GA (September 21, 2025) - At the request of the Barnesville Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a homicide in Barnesville, Lamar County, Georgia. Deondrey Florence, age 41, of Barnesville, Georgia, was shot and killed around the 200 block of Southland Drive in Barnesville, GA.



The preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at about 11:45 p.m., a 911 caller reported shots were fired near the 200 block of Southland Drive. When officers arrived they located Florence dead on the scene.



This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barnesville Police Department at 770-358-1244 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.



The GBI will continue its investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.