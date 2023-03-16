Dr. Leita Harris, MD, is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
...I took a journey toward looking at more natural ways of helping women get better results and have lives of wellness as opposed to just prescribing medication. ”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Leita Harris, Owner and Medical Director of Nurturing You Women's Health in Corona, has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Harris strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
Dr. Leita Harris is a Bio-Identical Hormone Specialist and has been delivering health care to women in the Inland Empire in California since 1990. She has achieved many accreditations throughout her career, among them earning her California Medical License in 1988, being board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1992 as well as annual board recertification since 2006. Dr. Harris opened Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness in June of 2015 after 25 years of practicing in multi-specialty groups, with the first 15 years as a full scope OB/GYN practice.
Throughout her career, Dr. Harris has found the need to re-examine ‘medicine’ and the methods with which she was practicing. It is all too common to feel rushed, like there was no time to sit and listen to patients, no time to truly counsel them. Dr. Harris decided to branch out, to research and learn the various, integrative methods to truly manage patients’ underlying problems from a holistic standpoint.
In 2008, Dr. Harris transitioned into a role that allowed her to see only GYN clinic patients and her use of bio-identical hormones in practice began to blossom as she continued at this practice until 2015, at which time she founded Nurturing You. Throughout her research and studies, Dr. Harris has also learned how to manage male hormone patients so that she can leave her female patients feeling great, and their partners as well.
For Dr. Harris, the best part of her day is seeing someone experience tremendous life-changing benefits, especially after they have been ignored or neglected, through truly exceptional care. She finds the first visit extremely rewarding, however, when she can sit, listen, educate, and give hope to her clients, that is the real reward. It is very common for women to leave the office with a newfound sense of optimism.
Dr. Leita Harris strongly advocates that women need to have better care, someone who will listen and validate their concerns, and not brush them off or prescribe something inappropriate. Women need to have someone who will uncover the root cause of their concerns and address them accordingly. They need a medical professional who acts as a partner, invested in their care and journey toward wellness and optimal health, giving them hope that they can return to a life full of vitality and wholeness.
