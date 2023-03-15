Wednesday, March 15

WA Legislature moving in right direction with gun control bills

In 2013, the Gifford Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave Washington a grade of C for its gun laws. Today, the state has a B, a nod to laws passed over the decade designed to make residents safer. By the end of this legislative session, Washington has a chance to move up to an A. Three bills are making their way through the Legislature that would help make that doable: House Bill 1240, banning the sale and manufacturing of assault-style weapons; House Bill 1143, creating a 10-day waiting period for the purchase of firearms and Senate Bill 5078, which allows the state to sue gun manufacturers. This is the seventh year an assault-weapons ban has been introduced, and according to a Seattle Times 2022 poll, most Washington voters agree with a ban. Of 825 people polled 91% of Democrats strongly support or somewhat support a ban. Overall, 61% of respondents strongly support or somewhat support a ban. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Elaine Thompson)

Plans for Billy Frank Jr. statue at U.S. Capitol move ahead

Billy Frank Jr., the late Nisqually environmental leader and treaty rights activist, is one step closer to representing Washington state at the U.S. Capitol. What’s happening: An artist has been chosen to design a statue of Frank that will soon be placed in the National Statuary Hall. The monument to Frank, who fought to defend tribal fishing rights, will replace one of Marcus Whitman, a murdered missionary whose legendary heroism has now been challenged and, to some degree, debunked. The protests, or “fish ins,” that Frank helped lead in the 1960s and 1970s paved the way for the 1974 Boldt decision, which affirmed that tribes were entitled to half the yearly fish harvest. Before the decision, Frank was arrested dozens of times for standing up for the treaty-protected rights of tribes to fish in their usual and accustomed places. Continue reading at Axios. (Washington State Archives)

‘Culture of secrecy’: Bill to increase hazing penalty moves closer to final passage

misdemeanor, raising the penalty from a maximum 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, to a maximum 364-day jail sentence and a fine of up to $5,000. The Bill passed the state House of Representatives unanimously, and all Spokane-area Representatives voted for the bill. Penalties for hazing could increase as the state House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to reclassify the crime from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor. The bill this year would increase the penalty for hazing from where it stands currently as a misdemeanor, resulting in a maximum 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, to a gross misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum 364-day jail sentence and a fine of up to $5,000. In instances where hazing results in substantial bodily harm, the bill would make it a class C felony, resulting in up to 5 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Albert James)

